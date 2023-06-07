Anzeige
WKN: A1JKVH | ISIN: IE00B56GVS15 | Ticker-Symbol: 8AK
Tradegate
07.06.23
19:56 Uhr
29,400 Euro
+1,000
+3,52 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ Biotech
ACCESSWIRE
07.06.2023 | 19:26
The Impact of Alkermes Inspiration Grants

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 7, 2023 / Alkermes

In 2021, the Alkermes Inspiration Grants program funded nonprofit programs providing support for patient communities in the areas of addiction, serious mental illness and cancer. Watch this video to hear grantees' perspectives about the impact of AIG.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Alkermes on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Alkermes
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/alkermes
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Alkermes

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/759887/The-Impact-of-Alkermes-Inspiration-Grants

