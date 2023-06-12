DJ RALLYE S.A.: Rallye announces a change in its Executive Management

Rallye announces a change in its Executive Management

Paris, 12 June 2023 - Rallye announces that Mr. Alexis Ravalais will be contributing his experience as part of the conciliation proceedings opened in favor of Casino as advisor to Casino's Chief Executive Officer. The Board of Directors held today, under the chairmanship of Mr. Jean-Charles Naouri, has therefore unanimously appointed, on the recommendation of the Appointments and Compensation Committee, Mr. Franck Hattab as Chief Executive Officer of Rallye in place of Mr. Alexis Ravalais. These changes are effective as of today.

Mr. Alexis Ravalais is stepping down from his position as member of the Board of Directors of Rallye (as a representative of Matignon Diderot - the latter having resigned today from the Board of Directors of Rallye) and of Casino (as a representative of Matignon Diderot).

The Board of Directors would like to thank Mr. Alexis Ravalais for the quality of his work and his commitment to the company.

***

Mr. Franck Hattab is a graduate of EDHEC and began his career in 1994 as Credit Analyst at Société Générale. He then held the position of Auditor at KPMG for three years before joining the Financial Department of Rallye as Chief Financial Officer in 1999. Also, he was appointed Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Rallye in February 2013, and he was appointed Chief Executive Officer on 3 April 2017 until 29 September 2022. He has been Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Euris since 30 September 2022 and Chief Executive Officer and President of Board of Foncière Euris since 4 November 2022.

Contact press: PLEAD

Étienne Dubanchet +33 6 62 70 09 43 etienne.dubanchet@plead.fr

