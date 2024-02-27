DJ RALLYE S.A.: Casino restructuring Winding-up of the holding companies

RALLYE S.A. RALLYE S.A.: Casino restructuring Winding-up of the holding companies 27-Feb-2024 / 07:55 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- RALLYE FONCIERE EURIS FINATIS EURIS

Casino restructuring

Winding-up of the holding companies

Paris, 27 February 2024

Rallye, Foncière Euris, Finatis and Euris acknowledge Paris Commercial Court's approval of the accelerated safeguard plans for Casino and some of its relevant subsidiaries.

The effective completion of Casino's financial restructuring, scheduled for 27 March 2024, will result in a massive dilution for existing shareholders. Thus, on completion of the restructuring, Rallye will hold 0.1% of Casino's share capital and Rallye will therefore lose control of Casino.

Insofar as the loss of control of Casino by Rallye constitutes an event of early repayment of the financing entered into by Rallye as part of the buyback offers launched in 2021 and 2022 on its unsecured debt[1], Rallye will therefore be in default of payments (cessation des paiements) from the date of completion of Casino's financial restructuring.

As a result, on the date of completion of Casino's financial restructuring and subject to the successful completion of the planned capital transactions, Rallye will apply for the termination of its safeguard plan and the opening of winding-up proceedings.

Insofar as Rallye, Foncière Euris, Finatis and Euris safeguard plans are interdependent, Foncière Euris, Finatis and Euris will also be seeking the termination of their safeguard plan and the opening of winding-up proceedings.

_________________________________________________________________________________________

Press contact: PLEAD

Étienne Dubanchet +33 6 62 70 09 43 etienne.dubanchet@plead.fr

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

[1] See in particular p. 240 of the 2022 Rallye Universal Registration Document

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Regulatory filing PDF file File: Communiqué holdings 27-02-2024 ENG

=---------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: RALLYE S.A. 103 rue la Boétie 75008 Paris France Phone: 01 44 71 14 00 Internet: http://www.rallye.fr/ ISIN: FR0000060618 Euronext Ticker: RAL AMF Category: Inside information / Other releases EQS News ID: 1845527 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1845527 27-Feb-2024 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1845527&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 27, 2024 01:56 ET (06:56 GMT)