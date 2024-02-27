Anzeige
Dienstag, 27.02.2024
Nurexone Biologic: Prof. Levenberg erklärt, wie die ExoTherapy funktioniert!
Dow Jones News
27.02.2024 | 08:28
165 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

RALLYE S.A.: Casino restructuring Winding-up of the holding companies

DJ RALLYE S.A.: Casino restructuring Winding-up of the holding companies 

RALLYE S.A. 
RALLYE S.A.: Casino restructuring Winding-up of the holding companies 
27-Feb-2024 / 07:55 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
RALLYE    FONCIERE EURIS FINATIS EURIS

Casino restructuring

Winding-up of the holding companies

Paris, 27 February 2024

Rallye, Foncière Euris, Finatis and Euris acknowledge Paris Commercial Court's approval of the accelerated safeguard plans for Casino and some of its relevant subsidiaries.

The effective completion of Casino's financial restructuring, scheduled for 27 March 2024, will result in a massive dilution for existing shareholders. Thus, on completion of the restructuring, Rallye will hold 0.1% of Casino's share capital and Rallye will therefore lose control of Casino.

Insofar as the loss of control of Casino by Rallye constitutes an event of early repayment of the financing entered into by Rallye as part of the buyback offers launched in 2021 and 2022 on its unsecured debt[1], Rallye will therefore be in default of payments (cessation des paiements) from the date of completion of Casino's financial restructuring.

As a result, on the date of completion of Casino's financial restructuring and subject to the successful completion of the planned capital transactions, Rallye will apply for the termination of its safeguard plan and the opening of winding-up proceedings.

Insofar as Rallye, Foncière Euris, Finatis and Euris safeguard plans are interdependent, Foncière Euris, Finatis and Euris will also be seeking the termination of their safeguard plan and the opening of winding-up proceedings.

_________________________________________________________________________________________

Press contact: PLEAD

Étienne Dubanchet +33 6 62 70 09 43 etienne.dubanchet@plead.fr

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

[1] See in particular p. 240 of the 2022 Rallye Universal Registration Document

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Regulatory filing PDF file File: Communiqué holdings 27-02-2024 ENG 

=---------------------------------------------------- 
Language:    English 
Company:     RALLYE S.A. 
         103 rue la Boétie 
         75008 Paris 
         France 
Phone:      01 44 71 14 00 
Internet:    http://www.rallye.fr/ 
ISIN:      FR0000060618 
Euronext Ticker: RAL 
AMF Category:  Inside information / Other releases 
EQS News ID:   1845527 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1845527 27-Feb-2024 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1845527&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 27, 2024 01:56 ET (06:56 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
