Vaisala, a Finnish environmental measurement specialist, has developed a solar-powered weather station to optimize the performance of solar plants. It provides ongoing measurements of solar irradiation and various weather parameters, such as wind speeds.Vaisala has introduced a new automated weather station aimed at maximizing the performance and operational efficiency of utility-scale PV plants. The company is showcasing the solution this week at Intersolar Europe in Munich, Germany. The AWS810 Solar Edition PV-powered weather station measures various solar irradiation and weather parameters ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...