Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd.: 2023 AGM, Operational & Corporate Update

16 June 2023

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd. (LSE: GKP)

("Gulf Keystone", "GKP" or "the Company")

2023 AGM, Operational & Corporate Update

Ahead of today's 2023 Annual General Meeting ("AGM"), Gulf Keystone, a leading independent operator and producer in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, provides an operational and corporate update.

Jon Harris, Gulf Keystone's Chief Executive Officer, said:

"Gulf Keystone entered 2023 following a year of strong operational and financial performance and continued delivery against the Company's disciplined strategy of investing in profitable production growth, sustainable shareholder returns and maintaining a strong balance sheet. Following the suspension of Kurdistan crude exports on 25 March 2023 and continued delays to oil sales payments, our focus has shifted to aggressively reducing all costs to preserve liquidity, while maintaining safe operational readiness to quickly restart production. We are now exploring potential options to sell our crude to local buyers.

While no timeline has been publicly announced, we continue to believe the suspension of exports will be temporary and that the KRG will resume more normalised payments. We are encouraged by the ongoing engagement between the KRG, Iraq and Turkey and note the approval earlier this week of the Iraqi Federal budget, which is a step in the right direction towards formal recognition of Kurdistan production by Iraq and potentially paves the way for monthly budget transfers from Iraq to the Kurdistan Regional Government ("KRG"). We continue to closely monitor the situation.

Operational

-- Production from the Shaikan Field remains shut-in following the suspension of exports and closure of theIraq-Turkey Pipeline on 25 March 2023? The suspension has resulted in a gross production deferment to date of around 4.3 million barrels, orapproximately 11,800 bopd on a full-year basis (2023 gross average production guidance prior to suspension:46,000 - 52,000 bopd)

-- Almost all operational activity in the Shaikan Field has stopped since the pipeline closure in order topreserve liquidity? Production facilities currently ready to resume production - All drilling and well workover activity halted, with the drilling rig released following thecompletion and hook-up of SH-18 - All expansion activity suspended, including the installation of water handling - Progressing critical safety upgrades and maintenance activity - No Lost Time Incidents for over 150 days

-- Currently exploring opportunities to sell Shaikan Field crude to local buyers? Potential opportunities to initially sell a portion of PF-1 production at prices in line with thelocal market - Logistics in place to quickly restart trucking operations

Financial

-- The Company continues to engage with the KRG regarding outstanding receivables for the months of October2022 to March 2023 totalling USD151 million net on the basis of the KBT pricing mechanism

-- Net capital expenditures to the end of May 2023 are estimated at USD49 million, including completion ofSH-17 and SH-18, well workovers, well pad preparation, long lead items and expansion of production facilities

-- Cash balance of USD93 million at 15 June 2023

Outlook

-- The Company continues to believe that the suspension of exports will be temporary and that the KRG willresume more normalised payments? While no official timeline to restart pipeline operations has been announced, the Company understandsthat discussions between the KRG, the Iraqi Ministry of Oil and the Turkish authorities remain ongoing - The KRG announced that it had reached an agreement with the Iraqi government on measures to allow theresumption of oil exports through Turkey, and also reported that Iraq's State Oil Marketing Organization("SOMO") had officially requested Turkish authorities to allow Kurdistan's oil exports via the country's Ceyhanport - Iraq's parliament recently approved the 2023-2025 Federal Iraqi budget, a step towards formalrecognition of Kurdistan production by Iraq and potentially paving the way for monthly budget transfers fromIraq to Kurdistan - The Company continues to monitor the situation and is currently ready to resume production

-- The Company remains focussed on preserving liquidity while proactively managing existing accounts payable

-- Lowering net capital expenditures, operating costs and G&A to a monthly run rate of around USD6 million netfrom July 2023? 2023 net capex currently estimated at USD70-USD75 million (previously revised guidance of USD80-USD85million)? Estimated USD49m net capex Jan-May 2023; estimated USD20-USD25m of safety critical and contractualcommitments remaining for Jun-Dec 2023 - 20% deferral of Executive Director salaries & Non-Executive Director fees and reduced staffing andcontractor levels - Final 2022 ordinary annual dividend of USD25 million cancelled, as announced on 23 May 2023, with thereinstatement of distributions to be considered once regular KRG payments resume

-- Continuing to review additional liquidity options, including local crude and inventory sales and furthercost reductions

2023 AGM

Gulf Keystone is today hosting its 2023 AGM at 10am CET via webcast. It will not be possible to attend the meeting in person but all registered Gulf Keystone shareholders are invited to view the webcast at the following link: http:// meetnow.global/gkpagm2023. Joining instructions are available on Gulf Keystone's website: https://www.gulfkeystone.com/ investors/agm/.

The AGM will be hosted by Jaap Huijskes, Non-Executive Chairman, and Martin Angle, incoming Non-Executive Chairman and current Deputy Chairman and Senior Independent Director. It will include a presentation by Jon Harris, Chief Executive Officer, and Ian Weatherdon, Chief Financial Officer. A copy of the presentation will be available to view on the Investors section of Gulf Keystone's website (https://www.gulfkeystone.com/investors/presentations). A recording of the presentation will also be available to view on the same page later in the day following the conclusion of the AGM.

Enquiries:

Gulf Keystone: +44 (0) 20 7514 1400 Aaron Clark, Head of Investor Relations aclark@gulfkeystone.com FTI Consulting +44 (0) 20 3727 1000 Ben Brewerton GKP@fticonsulting.com Nick Hennis

or visit: www.gulfkeystone.com

Notes to Editors:

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd. (LSE: GKP) is a leading independent operator and producer in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. Further information on Gulf Keystone is available on its website www.gulfkeystone.com

Disclaimer

This announcement contains certain forward-looking statements that are subject to the risks and uncertainties associated with the oil & gas exploration and production business. These statements are made by the Company and its Directors in good faith based on the information available to them up to the time of their approval of this announcement but such statements should be treated with caution due to inherent risks and uncertainties, including both economic and business factors and/or factors beyond the Company's control or within the Company's control where, for example, the Company decides on a change of plan or strategy. This announcement has been prepared solely to provide additional information to shareholders to assess the Group's strategies and the potential for those strategies to succeed. This announcement should not be relied on by any other party or for any other purpose.

