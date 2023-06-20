

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Sanofi (SNYNF, SNY) announced that in an International Chamber of Commerce dispute, the tribunal dismissed Boehringer Ingelheim's indemnification claim against the company. The tribunal also confirmed that Sanofi shall not be liable to indemnify BI for any potential losses in relation to the ongoing Zantac litigation in the U.S.



Sanofi stated that it remains confident that the defense of the underlying U.S. Zantac litigation is very strong. The company noted that, in December 2022, a U.S. federal court ruled that plaintiffs had no reliable scientific evidence that ranitidine can cause any of the plaintiffs' alleged injuries.



