PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Automotive company Stellantis N.V. (STLA) and Hon Hai Technology Group (Foxconn), an electronics contract manufacturer, Tuesday said they have formed a 50/50 joint venture named SiliconAuto, to design and sell semiconductors for the automotive industry, including Stellantis, starting in 2026.
SiliconAuto will provide an auto industry-centric source of semiconductors for the computer-controlled features and modules, particularly those needed for electric vehicles, Stellantis said.
'Stellantis will benefit from a robust supply of essential components, which is critical to fueling the rapid, software-defined transformation of our products,' commented Stellantis Chief Technology Officer Ned Curic.
