

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Automotive company Stellantis N.V. (STLA) and Hon Hai Technology Group (Foxconn), an electronics contract manufacturer, Tuesday said they have formed a 50/50 joint venture named SiliconAuto, to design and sell semiconductors for the automotive industry, including Stellantis, starting in 2026.



SiliconAuto will provide an auto industry-centric source of semiconductors for the computer-controlled features and modules, particularly those needed for electric vehicles, Stellantis said.



'Stellantis will benefit from a robust supply of essential components, which is critical to fueling the rapid, software-defined transformation of our products,' commented Stellantis Chief Technology Officer Ned Curic.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Das sind die KI-Gewinner Der kostenlose Report zur KI-Revolution: Diese 5 Aktien müssen auf Ihre Watchlist! Hier klicken