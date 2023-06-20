GEVELOT S.A.: Board of Directors June 19, 2023

DJ GEVELOT S.A.: PRESS RELEASE - BOARD OF DIRECTORS JUNE 19, 2023

GEVELOT S.A.

Limited company capitalised at 26,322,590 euros

Head office: 6, boulevard Bineau 92300 Levallois-Perret, France

562 088 542 R.C.S. NANTERRE

PRESS RELEASE - 20 JUNE 2023

The Board of Directors held on June 19, 2023, exercising the delegation granted at the Combined General Meeting held on June 15, 2022, has decided to cancel 2,306 treasury shares as part of the share buyback program implementation.

After this operation, the new capital now consists of 752,074 shares with a nominal value of EUR35 each, totaling EUR26,322,590.

