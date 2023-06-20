Anzeige
Dienstag, 20.06.2023
Investmentchance: Einstieg nicht wieder verpassen! Vom Pennystock zur Nasdaq-Perle?
WKN: 542159 | ISIN: FR0000033888
Frankfurt
20.06.23
08:08 Uhr
170,00 Euro
+1,00
+0,59 %
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
20.06.2023 | 18:01
GEVELOT S.A.: Board of Directors June 19, 2023

DJ GEVELOT S.A.: PRESS RELEASE - BOARD OF DIRECTORS JUNE 19, 2023

GEVELOT S.A. GEVELOT S.A.: PRESS RELEASE - BOARD OF DIRECTORS JUNE 19, 2023 20-Jun-2023 / 17:30 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

GEVELOT S.A.

Limited company capitalised at 26,322,590 euros

Head office: 6, boulevard Bineau 92300 Levallois-Perret, France

562 088 542 R.C.S. NANTERRE

PRESS RELEASE - 20 JUNE 2023

The Board of Directors held on June 19, 2023, exercising the delegation granted at the Combined General Meeting held on June 15, 2022, has decided to cancel 2,306 treasury shares as part of the share buyback program implementation.

After this operation, the new capital now consists of 752,074 shares with a nominal value of EUR35 each, totaling EUR26,322,590.

Website Gévelot, Euronext Growth, Amf (Onde)

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Regulatory filing PDF file File: GEVELOT BOARD OF DIRECTORS JUNE 2023 PRESS RELEASE 

=---------------------------------------------------- 
Language:    English 
Company:     GEVELOT S.A. 
         6 Boulevard Bineau 
         92300 LEVALLOIS-PERRET 
         France 
Phone:      +33 1 77 68 31 03 
Fax:       +33 1 77 68 31 05 
E-mail:     contact@gevelot-sa.fr 
Internet:    www.gevelot.fr 
ISIN:      FR0000033888 
Euronext Ticker: ALGEV 
AMF Category:  Inside information / Other releases 
EQS News ID:   1661235 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1661235 20-Jun-2023 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1661235&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 20, 2023 11:30 ET (15:30 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
