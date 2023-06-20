DJ GEVELOT S.A.: Number of Shares and Voting rights 19 June 2023

GEVELOT S.A. GEVELOT S.A.: Number of Shares and Voting rights 19 June 2023 20-Jun-2023 / 17:30 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

GEVELOT S.A.

Société anonyme (joint stock company) with capital of 26,322,590 euros

Registered office: 6, boulevard Bineau 92300 Levallois-Perret, France

Trade Registry number: 562 088 542 R.C.S. Nanterre

NUMBER OF SHARES AND VOTING RIGHTS IN THE COMPANY

(Article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the French Financial Markets Authority)

Situation as at June 19th, 2023 Total number of shares in the company 752,074 Total number of voting rights 752,074 Previous situation as at June 15th, 2023 Total number of shares in the company 754 380 Total number of voting rights 754 380 Previous situation as at January 4th, 2023 Total number of shares in the company 759,610 Total number of voting rights 759,610

Levallois-Perret, France

June 20th, 2023

Mario Martignoni

CEO

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Regulatory filing PDF file File: Number of Shares and Voting rights 19 June 2023

=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: GEVELOT S.A. 6 Boulevard Bineau 92300 LEVALLOIS-PERRET France Phone: +33 1 77 68 31 03 Fax: +33 1 77 68 31 05 E-mail: contact@gevelot-sa.fr Internet: www.gevelot.fr ISIN: FR0000033888 Euronext ALGEV Ticker: AMF Category: Total number of voting rights and share capital / Information on the total number of voting rights and the number of shares making up the share capital EQS News ID: 1661229 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1661229 20-Jun-2023 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1661229&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 20, 2023 11:30 ET (15:30 GMT)