GEVELOT S.A.: Number of Shares and Voting rights 19 June 2023

DJ GEVELOT S.A.: Number of Shares and Voting rights 19 June 2023

GEVELOT S.A. GEVELOT S.A.: Number of Shares and Voting rights 19 June 2023 20-Jun-2023 / 17:30 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

GEVELOT S.A.

Société anonyme (joint stock company) with capital of 26,322,590 euros

Registered office: 6, boulevard Bineau 92300 Levallois-Perret, France

Trade Registry number: 562 088 542 R.C.S. Nanterre

NUMBER OF SHARES AND VOTING RIGHTS IN THE COMPANY

(Article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the French Financial Markets Authority) 

Situation as at June 19th, 2023 
Total number of shares in the company 752,074 
Total number of voting rights     752,074 
Previous situation as at June 15th, 2023 
Total number of shares in the company 754 380 
Total number of voting rights    754 380 
 
Previous situation as at January 4th, 2023 
Total number of shares in the company 759,610 
Total number of voting rights     759,610

Levallois-Perret, France

June 20th, 2023

Mario Martignoni

CEO

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Regulatory filing PDF file File: Number of Shares and Voting rights 19 June 2023 

=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:   English 
Company:   GEVELOT S.A. 
       6 Boulevard Bineau 
       92300 LEVALLOIS-PERRET 
       France 
Phone:    +33 1 77 68 31 03 
Fax:     +33 1 77 68 31 05 
E-mail:    contact@gevelot-sa.fr 
Internet:   www.gevelot.fr 
ISIN:     FR0000033888 
Euronext   ALGEV 
Ticker: 
AMF Category: Total number of voting rights and share capital / Information on the total number of voting rights and 
       the number of shares making up the share capital 
EQS News ID: 1661229 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1661229 20-Jun-2023 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1661229&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 20, 2023 11:30 ET (15:30 GMT)

