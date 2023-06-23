

FOSTER CITY (dpa-AFX) - Gilead Sciences Inc. (GILD) said that the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) adopted a positive opinion for Trodelvy (sacituzumab govitecan) as monotherapy for the treatment of adult patients with unresectable or metastatic hormone receptor (HR)-positive, HER2-negative breast cancer who have received endocrine-based therapy, and at least two additional systemic therapies in the advanced setting.



The final European Commission decision on the additional indication for Trodelvy is anticipated later in 2023.



The CHMP positive opinion is supported by results from the Phase 3 TROPiCS-02 study, in which Trodelvy demonstrated a statistically significant and clinically meaningful overall survival (OS) benefit of 3.2 months versus comparator single-agent chemotherapy. Trodelvy also demonstrated a 34% reduction in risk of disease progression or death. Three times as many people treated with Trodelvy were progression-free one year versus those treated with chemotherapy.



Trodelvy has a Boxed Warning for severe or life-threatening neutropenia and severe diarrhea.



