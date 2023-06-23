Regulatory News:

Latecoere (Paris:LAT) announces that its 2022 Universal Registration Document (constituting the Annual Financial Report) has been filed with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) today.

This Universal Registration Document is available to the public in accordance with French law and may be viewed or downloaded from the Company's website, in its French version, at the following address: https://www.latecoere.aero/finance/rapports-annuels-et-semestriels/.

The following documents are included in the Universal Registration Document in accordance with legal provisions:

2022 Annual Financial Report;

- Board of Directors' Report on corporate governance; and

- Description of the share repurchase program proposed to the Annual Shareholders' Meeting.

________________________________________________________

About Latecoere

Tier 1 to the world's leading industry manufacturers (Airbus, BAE Systems, Boeing, Bombardier, Dassault Aviation, Embraer, Lockheed Martin, Raytheon Technologies, Thales), Latecoere serves aerospace with innovative solutions for a sustainable world. The Group operates in all segments of the aerospace industry (commercial, regional, business, defense and space) in two business areas:

Aerostructures (55% of sales): doors, fuselage, wings and empennage, struts rods and customer services;

Interconnection Systems (45% of sales): wiring, avionic racks, onboard equipment, electronic systems and customer services.

As of December 31, 2022, the Group employed 5,918 people in 14 countries. Latecoere is listed on Euronext Paris Compartment B, ISIN Code: FR0000032278 Reuters: AEP.PA Bloomberg: AT.FP

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230623736200/en/

Contacts:

Thierry Mahé Media Relations

+33 (0)6 60 69 63 85

LatecoereGroupCommunication@latecoere.aero