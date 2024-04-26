Regulatory News:

At its meeting on April 26, 2024, the Board of Directors unanimously appointed Samantha Marnick and June du Halgouet as non-independent directors to the board replacing Helen Lee Bouygues and Caroline Catoire, who resigned from their directorships. Both Samantha and June bring extensive experience in the aerospace industry across Europe and North America to the Latecoere board.

Samantha Marnick served as President of Spirit AeroSystems' commercial division (which accounts for ~80% of Spirit AeroSystems, with approximately $5 billion in revenues) and Chief Operating Officer for the group in her last executive role. During her 17 years at Spirit she worked across commercial, operations and human capital aspects of the business and will be able to bring to this extensive experience to the Latecoere team. Prior to joining Spirit AeroSystems, Samantha was at Mercer Human Resources Consulting for nine years.

June du Halgouet is currently the Executive Vice President, Transformation at KNDS, a leading European defence player. Previously she was Senior Vice President, Head of Corporate Strategy, M&A and post-merger integration at Airbus Group. During her 16 years at Airbus (and previously EADS) she worked on major M&A deals and worked on the group corporate strategy. June brings deep knowledge of the aerospace landscape and experience of striking M&A deals and driving successful integration. Prior to Airbus EADS, she was at Ernst Young for seven years and Grant Thornton for nine years.

The Board of Directors would like to thank Helen Lee Bouygues and Caroline Catoire for their contribution over the last few years and is delighted to welcome Samantha Marnick and June du Halgouet to the team.

In accordance with current regulations, the appointments of Samantha Marnick and June du Halgouet will be submitted to ratification of the next Annual Shareholders' Meeting of Latecoere. The ratios for male-female representation and independence on the Board of Directors remain unchanged.

About Latecoere

Tier 1 to the world's leading OEMs (Airbus, BAE Systems, Boeing, Bombardier, Dassault Aviation, Embraer, Honda Aircraft Company, Lockheed Martin, RTX, Thales), Latecoere serves aerospace with innovative solutions for a sustainable world. The Group operates in all segments of the aerospace industry (commercial, regional, business, defense and space) in two business areas:

Aerostructures (61% of sales): doors, fuselage, wings and empennage, struts rods and customer services;

Interconnection Systems (39% of sales): wiring, avionic racks, onboard equipment, electronic systems and customer services.

As of December 31, 2023, the Group employed 5,497 people in 14 countries. Latecoere is listed on Euronext Paris Compartment B, ISIN Code: FR001400JY13 Reuters: AEP.PA Bloomberg: AT.FP

