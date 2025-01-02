Regulatory News:

Latecoere (Paris:LAT), a tier 1 partner to major international aircraft manufacturers, announces that it has made its half-yearly financial report available to the public and has filed it to the French Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF). This document is available on the company's website: https://www.latecoere.aero/en/finance/regulatedinformations

About Latecoere

Tier 1 to the world's leading OEMs (Airbus, BAE Systems, Boeing, Bombardier, Dassault Aviation, Embraer, Honda Aircraft Company, Lockheed Martin, RTX, Thales), Latecoere serves aerospace with innovative solutions for a sustainable world. The Group operates in all segments of the aerospace industry (commercial, regional, business, defense and space) in three business areas:

Aerostructures Europe and Americas: doors, fuselage, wings and empennage, rods;

Interconnection Systems: wiring, avionic racks, on-board systems;

Special Products and Services: customer services, on-board equipment, electronic systems.

As of December 31, 2023, the Group employed 5,497 people in 14 countries. Latecoere is listed on Euronext Paris Compartment B, ISIN Code: FR001400JY13 Reuters: AEP.PA Bloomberg: AT.FP

