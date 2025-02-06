Regulatory News:

At its meeting on 4th February Latecoere's (Paris:LAT) Board of Directors unanimously agreed to appoint Jenette Ramos as non-executive director to replace Samantha Marnick who recently started an executive position within the Group as President of Latecoere Americas.

Jenette Ramos brings extensive aerospace supply chain and operations experience having worked for Boeing for over 30 years. In her final role at Boeing, Jenette was SVP of Manufacturing, Supply Chain and Operations reporting into the CEO as a member of the Executive Council. She has deep knowledge of the end-to-end aerospace supply chain and operations across both commercial and defense segments.

She has a particularly strong understanding of Aerostructures and component manufacturing from her time as Business Unit Director, Integrated Aerostructures and Vice President of Fabrication.

Jenette is currently vice-chairperson of the Board of Regents for Washington State University and the lead director for the Beneficial State Bank Board. Jenette has been recognized by peer, industry, and academia with several distinguished awards including the "Top 20 women in aerospace". She has a Bachelor of Science degree from Washington State University, a master's degree in business from Seattle Pacific University and completed the Harvard Business School Advanced Management Program. She is an active mentor connected to multiple philanthropic organizations.

"I am excited to join the Latecoere Board and look forward to working with the other board members and management as they transform the operational performance of the business and support the volume ramp-up and quality needs of its customers", said Jenette Ramos.

"Jenette brings extensive supply chain and operational experience which will be invaluable to the Board and the management team as we drive focus on quality, operational improvements and productivity. We are fortunate to now have a board with unrivalled European and American aerospace experience with a diverse make-up", said Nick Sanders the Latecoere Chairman.

About Latecoere

Tier 1 to the world's leading OEMs (Airbus, BAE Systems, Boeing, Bombardier, Dassault Aviation, Embraer, Honda Aircraft Company, Lockheed Martin, RTX, Thales), Latecoere serves aerospace with innovative solutions for a sustainable world. The Group operates in all segments of the aerospace industry (commercial, regional, business, defense and space) in three business areas:

Aerostructures Europe and Americas: doors, fuselage, wings and empennage, rods;

Interconnection Systems: wiring, avionic racks, on-board systems;

Special Products and Services: customer services, on-board equipment, electronic systems.

As of December 31, 2023, the Group employed 5,497 people in 14 countries. Latecoere is listed on Euronext Paris Compartment B, ISIN Code: FR001400JY13 Reuters: AEP.PA Bloomberg: AT.FP

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250205601376/en/

Contacts:

Media Relations

Thierry Mahé

+33 (0)6 60 69 63 85

LatecoereGroupCommunication@latecoere.aero



Investor Relations

mandataires-ag-latecoere@latecoere.aero