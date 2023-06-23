On the back of the recent restructuring agreement, Latecoere is evolving its governance as it embarks on the next wave of growth as the aerospace industry ramps up on the back of COVID.

As a reminder Latecoere grew revenue 39% in 2022, with EBITDA increasing by €24 million versus 2021 for a net EBITDA loss of €8.5 million

Pierre Gadonneix will now step down as Chairman of Latecoere's Board of Directors.

Thierry Mootz is proposed as successor to Pierre Gadonneix and would take on role of Chairman and CEO.

Latecoere (Paris:LAT) is currently rebounding strongly from the COVID crisis, having grown revenue by +39% in 2022 and seeing positive momentum, including with recent contract wins such as the B737 and B767 wiring systems and the Honda Jet composite passenger doors as announced earlier this week. EBITDA increased by €24 million in 2022 versus 2021 for a net loss of €8.5 million.

Given the on-going industry ramp up Latecoere is making changes to key governance positions to better position Latecoere strategically for growth as the industry ramps up on the back of COVID.

On the recommendation of the Nominations, Remuneration and CSR Committee, the Board of Directors has proposed to the next Annual General Meeting, to be held on July 26, 2023 at 10:00 a.m., the appointment of Thierry Mootz as a director to replace Pierre Gadonneix, whose term of office is due to expire on reaching the age limit stipulated in the Company's bylaws.

Subject to the successful outcome of the Annual General Meeting, it will be proposed to change the governance of the Latecoere Group by combining the functions of Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer in the person of Thierry Mootz.

