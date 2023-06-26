

CAMBRIDGE (MASSACHUSETTS) (dpa-AFX) - Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX) and Lonza (LONN.SW) have announced a strategic collaboration aimed at supporting the manufacturing of Vertex's portfolio of investigational stem cell-derived islet cell therapies for individuals with Type 1 diabetes or T1D.



The collaboration will specifically focus on VX-880 and VX-264 programs, which are currently undergoing clinical trials.



-- VX-880, an investigational stem cell-derived, fully differentiated islet cell therapy, is under a phase I/II trial in Type 1 diabetes. According to new data reported last week, all six patients in the trial treated with VX-880, produced endogenous insulin and had improved glycemic control while reducing or eliminating insulin use.



-- VX-264, a fully differentiated cells encapsulated in immunoprotective device, is also under a phase I/II trial in Type 1 diabetes.



Vertex's Type 1 diabetes portfolio also includes hypoimmune cell therapies, currently in preclinical development.



As part of the collaboration, Vertex and Lonza will join forces to build a dedicated new facility in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, that will support the commercial production of Vertex's T1D cell therapy portfolio. The construction of this manufacturing facility is set to commence later this year.



VRTX closed Friday's trading at $347, down 0.33%. In premarket trading, Monday, the stock is up over 1% at $350.52



