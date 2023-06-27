On the back of the Annecy International Animation Film Festival, the CNC released a study on trends in the French animation market, highlighting Xilam's leading position in the market

Xilam Animation, Academy Award®-nominated French animation studio, attended the Annecy International Animation Film Festival, the world's largest event dedicated to animation bringing together the top professionals in the field and showcasing the creativity and variety of animation styles and techniques. The new Xilam slapstick franchise Karate Sheep was in the running in the TV Films category.

To mark this event, the CNC (Centre National du Cinéma) presented a report on the trends of the French animation market and its players. This study emphasizes that Xilam is by far the first animation studio for the 2018-2022 period with 133 hours of created content. Including Xilam subsidiary Cube, which produced 47 hours of content, the Xilam group, as a whole, produced a total of 180 hours.

With this remarkable success, Xilam has cemented its positions as the reference player in the French animation market, a dynamic field which employs close to 10,000 people, and enjoys a recognized international appeal.

This position is a result of the Group's consistent growth since 2015, which has been powered by a successful diversification strategy. Initially known for its core business in 2D slapstick comedy for children aged 6 to 10, Xilam has significantly expanded the scope of its programs and expertise. First, by varying its target audiences, including preschool, kids, teenagers, families, and more recently young adults. Then, by extending its technical know-how into 3D, to the point of delivering a balanced line-up of both 2D and 3D technologies as of 2021, as well as by creating hybrid gateways (as demonstrated by Jérémy Clapin's feature film I Lost My Body. But also, by multiplying genres: comedies, horror, action-adventure, etc. Finally, Xilam has embraced the market of major platforms (Netflix, Disney+, YouTube, etc.), faster than others, becoming the top supplier in continental Europe.

In so doing, Xilam has developed a solid CSR policy that is embedded in the Group's DNA, and committed to reducing carbon emissions, training young people, promoting gender parity and editorial responsibility over content.

Marc du Pontavice, Chairmand and CEO of Xilam, comments: "Xilam is proud of the progress it has achieved to become the unchallenged leader in the third-largest animation market in the world; the group values its unique creative ecosystem which continues to attract the top talents in the industry to its studios. This position gives us a great sense of responsibility and we intend to keep growing by reiterating our principles of creation and inclusivity".

About Xilam

As a major player in the animation industry, Xilam is an integrated studio founded in 1999 that creates, produces and distributes original programmes in more than 190 countries for children and adults, broadcast on television and on SVoD (Netflix, Disney+, Amazon, etc.) and AVoD (YouTube, Facebook, etc.) platforms. With a global reputation for creativity and its capacity for innovation, an editorial and commercial expertise at the forefront of its industry, Xilam is positioned as a key player in a fast-growing market. Each year, Xilam, builds on its real successes and capitalises on powerful historical brands (Oggy and the Cockroaches, Zig Sharko, Chicky, etc.) and new brands (Oggy Oggy in the pre-school sector, Mr. Magoo, Karate Sheep, etc.) which are consolidating and expanding a significant catalogue of more the 2,700 episodes and 3 feature films including the Oscar-nominated I Lost My Body. Xilam has unique GCI skills. Xilam employs more than 600 people, including 400 artists, across its studios in Paris, Lyon, Angoulême and Hô-Chi-Minh in Vietnam. Xilam is listed on Euronext Paris Compartment B PEA SRD long Eligibility.

