Alkermes: Tips for Finding LGBTQ+ Competent Mental Health Care

A one-size-fits-all approach to mental health care does not work for everyone in the LGBTQ+ community. Each sub-community faces unique challenges. Check out these tips from NAMI if you or someone you care about is seeking LGBTQ+ competent mental health care.
