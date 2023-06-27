Anzeige
Dienstag, 27.06.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 693 internationalen Medien
NuGen Medical: Kommt jetzt die News-Lawine?
WKN: A1JKVH | ISIN: IE00B56GVS15 | Ticker-Symbol: 8AK
Tradegate
23.06.23
16:19 Uhr
30,600 Euro
+0,600
+2,00 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ Biotech
ACCESSWIRE
27.06.2023 | 20:02
Alkermes: Tips for Finding LGBTQ+ Competent Mental Health Care

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 27, 2023 / Alkermes

A one-size-fits-all approach to mental health care does not work for everyone in the LGBTQ+ community. Each sub-community faces unique challenges. Check out these tips from NAMI if you or someone you care about is seeking LGBTQ+ competent mental health care.

Alkermes, Tuesday, June 27, 2023, Press release picture



View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Alkermes on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Alkermes
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/alkermes
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Alkermes

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/764032/Tips-for-Finding-LGBTQ-Competent-Mental-Health-Care

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
