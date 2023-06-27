

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Stellantis, the parent company of Jeep and Chrysler, is launching a new business unit focused on charging and energy management solutions.



The unit will oversee a service called Free2move Charge, which will cover a range of offerings from home charging wall boxes to the aggregation of public charging networks.



The announcement stated that the new service aims to meet the needs of electric vehicle customers at home, in business settings, and on-the-go. Additional announcements from the business unit are expected in the coming months.



Ricardo Stamatti, Stellantis Senior Vice President of Charging and Energy, emphasized the company's goal of providing as many charge points as possible to customers.



He mentioned the plan to offer electrified vehicle customers access to a wider range of charging options, starting in North America and Europe. While other automakers such as General Motors, Tesla, and Volkswagen have their own divisions dedicated to charging infrastructure, Stamatti noted that Stellantis has a unique approach.



He suggested viewing the new unit through the lens of Mopar, a separate division of Stellantis focused on parts and accessories. Stamatti highlighted the alignment among automakers in recognizing the importance of charging needs and offerings.



Stamatti clarified that the new business unit, despite sharing part of its name with the company's car-sharing and mobility service, Free2move, remains a separate entity. During a media roundtable discussion, reporters inquired about Stellantis adopting the Tesla charging connector, known as the North American Charging Standard (NACS). While there was no specific news regarding this matter, Stamatti mentioned a 'pending NACS announcement.' The transition to the NACS by various automakers is expected to expand the public charging network, potentially addressing one of the perceived barriers to widespread electric vehicle adoption.



While Stellantis plans to introduce several fully electric vehicles in the coming years, Stamatti emphasized that customers would initially benefit from the new business unit through the company's plug-in hybrid electric models. He mentioned the popularity of the Jeep Wrangler 4xe, which is currently the most popular plug-in model in the United States according to Stellantis.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Das sind die KI-Gewinner Der kostenlose Report zur KI-Revolution: Diese 5 Aktien müssen auf Ihre Watchlist! Hier klicken