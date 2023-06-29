Regulatory News:

Amplitude Surgical (ISIN: FR0012789667, Ticker: AMPLI, eligible for PEA-PME savings plans), a leading French player on the surgical technology market for lower-limb orthopedics, announces the closing of the sale of the entire Novastep business, specializing in extremity surgery (feet and ankles) to Enovis Corporation.

The sale will generate approximately 68 million euros for Amplitude. In the next few days, Amplitude will use part of this amount to proceed with the partial early redemption of 40 million euros of the 110 million euros bond issued on November 10, 2020.

Next press release:

2022-23 full-year sales, on Thursday July 20, 2023, after market.

About Amplitude Surgical

Founded in 1997 in Valence, France, Amplitude Surgical is a leading French player on the global surgical technology market for lower-limb orthopedics. Amplitude Surgical develops and markets high-end products for orthopedic surgery covering the main disorders affecting the hip and knee. Amplitude Surgical develops, in close collaboration with surgeons, numerous high value-added innovations in order to best meet the needs of patients, surgeons and healthcare facilities. A leading player in France, Amplitude Surgical is developing abroad through its subsidiaries and a network of exclusive distributors and agents distributing its products in more than 30 countries.

