Paris, France--(Newsfile Corp. - June 29, 2023) - Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE: SQNS) announced that Dr. Maria Merced has been elected to its board of directors.

Marced is currently president of TSMC Europe where she is responsible for driving the development and strategy of TSMC's business in Europe. Before joining TSMC, Marced was senior vice president of sales and marketing at NXP/Philips Semiconductors where she also served as GM of Philips' Connected Multimedia Solutions Business Unit, overseeing Philips' semiconductor solutions for connected consumer applications. Earlier, Marced spent more than 19 years at Intel, rising to the position of vice president and GM for Intel's Europe, Middle East and Africa region. Marced serves as chairwoman of the Global Semiconductor Alliance (GSA) EMEA leadership council, an organization dedicated to the advancement of the worldwide semiconductor industry.

"We are very pleased to have Maria join our board," said Georges Karam, Sequans CEO. "Sequans will benefit from her wealth of experience in our industry where her leadership skill has been demonstrated at some of today's most important semiconductor companies."

"Sequans has established itself a leader in cellular IoT semiconductor solutions and has delivered highly successful 4G and 5G IoT chips and modules," said Marced. "I look forward to helping Sequans increase its influence and strengthen its leadership position."

About Sequans

Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE: SQNS) is a leading developer and supplier of cellular IoT connectivity solutions, providing chips and modules for 5G/4G massive and broadband IoT. For 5G/4G massive IoT applications, Sequans provides a comprehensive product portfolio based on its flagship Monarch LTE-M/NB-IoT and Calliope Cat 1 chip platforms, featuring industry-leading low power consumption, a large set of integrated functionalities, and global deployment capability. For 5G/4G broadband IoT applications, Sequans offers a product portfolio based on its Cassiopeia Cat 4/Cat 6 4G and high-end Taurus 5G chip platforms, optimized for low-cost residential, enterprise, and industrial applications. Founded in 2003, Sequans is based in Paris, France with additional offices in the United States, United Kingdom, Israel, Hong Kong, Singapore, Finland, Taiwan, South Korea, and China. Visit Sequans online at www.sequans.com, and follow us on Twitter and Linked-In.

