The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading 30.06.2023
Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag 30.06.2023
Aktien
1 CA42841L1085 Hi-View Resources Inc.
2 IT0005338840 Unidata S.p.A.
3 KYG532631101 Kuaishou Technology-R
4 IL0011809428 Windward Ltd.
5 CA2094161064 Consolidated Lithium Metals Inc.
6 CA31729R1055 Filo Corp.
7 CA84841L4073 Sphere 3D Corp.
Anleihen/ETP
1 USU89653AB29 Trinity Industries Inc.
2 USG9363BAJ91 Viking Cruises Ltd.
3 US168863EA21 Chile, Republik
4 XS2644969425 Realty Income Corp.
5 XS2641164491 Cadent Finance PLC
6 US168863DZ80 Chile, Republik
7 DE000CZ43Z49 Commerzbank AG
8 ES0001351602 Comunidad Autónoma de Castilla y Léon
9 XS2644969698 Realty Income Corp.
10 AT0000A35Y85 S IMMO AG
11 XS1945941786 Yuzhou Group Holdings Co. Ltd.
12 XS2643234011 Bank of Ireland [The Governor and Company of the]
13 DE000HLB49N5 Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale
14 XS2595670501 Leverage Shares 5x Long TIPS Inflation Protected US Bond ETP Securities
15 XS2595671657 Leverage Shares -5x Short TIPS Inflation Protected US Bond ETP Securities
16 XS2595671814 Leverage Shares 5x Long 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETP Securities
17 XS2595671905 Leverage Shares -5x Short 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETP Securities
18 XS2595672036 Leverage Shares 5x Long 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETP Securities
19 XS2595672382 Leverage Shares -5x Short 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETP Securities
20 XS2595672549 Leverage Shares 3x Long Exxon (XOM) ETP Securities
21 XS2595672895 Leverage Shares -3x Short Exxon (XOM) ETP Securities
22 XS2595673190 Leverage Shares 3x Long Ferrari (RACE) ETP Securities
23 XS2595673786 Leverage Shares -3x Short Ferrari (RACE) ETP Securities
24 XS2595675302 Leverage Shares 3x Long India ETP Securities
25 XS2595675567 Leverage Shares -3x Short India ETP Securities
26 XS2595675641 LS Short Volatility Long Tech ETP
27 XS2595675724 LS FAANG+ ETP
