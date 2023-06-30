The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading 30.06.2023Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag 30.06.2023Aktien1 CA42841L1085 Hi-View Resources Inc.2 IT0005338840 Unidata S.p.A.3 KYG532631101 Kuaishou Technology-R4 IL0011809428 Windward Ltd.5 CA2094161064 Consolidated Lithium Metals Inc.6 CA31729R1055 Filo Corp.7 CA84841L4073 Sphere 3D Corp.Anleihen/ETP1 USU89653AB29 Trinity Industries Inc.2 USG9363BAJ91 Viking Cruises Ltd.3 US168863EA21 Chile, Republik4 XS2644969425 Realty Income Corp.5 XS2641164491 Cadent Finance PLC6 US168863DZ80 Chile, Republik7 DE000CZ43Z49 Commerzbank AG8 ES0001351602 Comunidad Autónoma de Castilla y Léon9 XS2644969698 Realty Income Corp.10 AT0000A35Y85 S IMMO AG11 XS1945941786 Yuzhou Group Holdings Co. Ltd.12 XS2643234011 Bank of Ireland [The Governor and Company of the]13 DE000HLB49N5 Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale14 XS2595670501 Leverage Shares 5x Long TIPS Inflation Protected US Bond ETP Securities15 XS2595671657 Leverage Shares -5x Short TIPS Inflation Protected US Bond ETP Securities16 XS2595671814 Leverage Shares 5x Long 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETP Securities17 XS2595671905 Leverage Shares -5x Short 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETP Securities18 XS2595672036 Leverage Shares 5x Long 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETP Securities19 XS2595672382 Leverage Shares -5x Short 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETP Securities20 XS2595672549 Leverage Shares 3x Long Exxon (XOM) ETP Securities21 XS2595672895 Leverage Shares -3x Short Exxon (XOM) ETP Securities22 XS2595673190 Leverage Shares 3x Long Ferrari (RACE) ETP Securities23 XS2595673786 Leverage Shares -3x Short Ferrari (RACE) ETP Securities24 XS2595675302 Leverage Shares 3x Long India ETP Securities25 XS2595675567 Leverage Shares -3x Short India ETP Securities26 XS2595675641 LS Short Volatility Long Tech ETP27 XS2595675724 LS FAANG+ ETP