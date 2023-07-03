

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Tate & Lyle Plc (TATE.L, TATYY.PK) said Gerry Murphy has decided to step down as Chair of the Board, to take up the position of Chair of the Board of Tesco plc. Murphy will remain Chair of Tate & Lyle until 1 September 2023. The Board has started a process to appoint a successor to Murphy. Paul Forman, Senior Independent Director, is leading the search process. The Board will propose an additional resolution at the AGM in respect of Forman's annual re-election as a non-executive director. The Group noted that, when the search for a new Chair has been concluded, Forman will retire from the Board.



The Board has appointed Warren Tucker as Interim Chair of Tate & Lyle from 1 September 2023. He is currently Chair of the Audit Committee.



