Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 03.07.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 692 internationalen Medien
Aktie der Woche: Power-News mit wegweisender Message!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0ER7M | ISIN: SE0001296542 | Ticker-Symbol: OCE
Frankfurt
03.07.23
09:08 Uhr
0,006 Euro
+0,000
+3,45 %
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CORTUS ENERGY AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CORTUS ENERGY AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
03.07.2023 | 11:46
100 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Price change of a bond loan issued by Cortus Energy on STO FN convertible bonds (330/23)

New convertible loan for trading, CORTUS ENERGY KV2 (518/22)



New price will be valid on 4, July 2023.



Short name: CE KV2

ISIN: SE0018588626 New price: Including coupon
                       

Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Issuer Surveillance, dl-ilasto@nasdaq.com, 46 8 405 72 80.
Das sind die KI-Gewinner
Der kostenlose Report zur KI-Revolution: Diese 5 Aktien müssen auf Ihre Watchlist!
Hier klicken
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.