Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Price change of a bond loan issued by Cortus Energy on STO FN convertible bonds (330/23)

New convertible loan for trading, CORTUS ENERGY KV2 (518/22) New price will be valid on 4, July 2023. Short name: CE KV2 ISIN: SE0018588626 New price: Including coupon Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Issuer Surveillance, dl-ilasto@nasdaq.com, 46 8 405 72 80.
