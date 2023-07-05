Evotec SE: Just - Evotec Biologics Awarded Second Contract from U.S. Department of Defense Under Accelerated Antibodies Program

JUST - EVOTEC BIOLOGICS WILL SUPPORT THE DOD WITH RAPID, COST-EFFICIENT DEVELOPMENT OF SAFE, EFFICACIOUS MABS TARGETING ORTHOPOXVIRUSES

PROJECT INCLUDES EXISTING ANTIBODY DEVELOPMENT, ANTIBODY DISCOVERY, AND AI-DRIVEN DE NOVO ANTIBODY DESIGN OF THERAPEUTIC CANDIDATES

EVOTEC WILL PROVIDE PRE-CLINICAL AND CLINICAL TRIAL SERVICES

HAMBURG, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / July 5, 2023 / Evotec SE (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: EVT, MDAX/TecDAX, ISIN: DE0005664809; NASDAQ:EVO) today announced that the U.S. Department of Defense ("DOD") has awarded Evotec's Seattle-based subsidiary, Just - Evotec Biologics, Inc. a contract valued up to $ 74 m for the rapid development of monoclonal antibody ("mAb")-based drug product prototypes targeting orthopoxviruses.

Under the contract, Just - Evotec Biologics will develop drug product prototype(s) from discovery through the execution of Phase I first-in human ("FIH") clinical trials. Discovery activities will include both discovery of new mAbs using AI-driven de novo antibody design and evaluation of existing mAbs. To enable rapid development, Just - Evotec Biologics will further leverage its technology platform, J.DESIGN, with activities including molecular optimisation, cell line and process development, and culminating in intensified continuous manufacturing at Just - Evotec Biologics' advanced development and manufacturing facility - J.POD Redmond, WA (USA). In addition, Evotec will leverage its pre-clinical and clinical biologics development capabilities. The rapid, cost-efficient development of mAb product protypes will yield an accelerated supply of safe and efficacious mAb medical countermeasures ("MCMs") for use against orthopoxviruses.

Dr Linda Zuckerman, Executive Vice President Global Head Biotherapeutics at Just - Evotec Biologics commented: "It is an honor to expand our collaboration with the DOD's Joint Program Executive Office for Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Defense ("JPEO-CBRND") with this second target program effort to support the DOD's Accelerated Antibodies Program. We are pleased to bring critical capabilities in biologics development to accelerate this important program for the DOD."

Dr Werner Lanthaler, Chief Executive Officer of Evotec, added: "We are excited to expand our work for the DOD with this second programme of strategic national importance. Just - Evotec Biologics' integrated J.DESIGN platform is the perfect fit for the swift and cost-efficient development and production of quality medical countermeasures and we are pleased to provide the DOD with an integrated discovery, development, and manufacturing solution."

Mr Bruce Goodwin, Joint Project Lead for CBRND Enabling Biotechnologies, added: "JPEO-CBRND-EB is pleased to work with Just - Evotec Biologics on this innovative and significant program to protect the Warfighter."

The contract was awarded to Just - Evotec Biologics by the DOD's JPEO-CBRND Enabling Biotechnologies, in collaboration with the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), through the Medical CBRN Defense Consortium, in collaboration with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services' (HHS) Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) within the Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response (ASPR), through the Medical CBRN Defense Consortium (MCDC) Other Transaction Authority (OTA), under Contract number MCDC2203-001.

A first contract under the Accelerated Antibodies Program for the development of mAbs against plague was awarded to Just - Evotec Biologics in September of 2022.

About orthopoxviruses

Orthopoxviruses are a group of viruses that belong to the family Poxviridae. The most well-known orthopoxvirus is the eradicated variola virus, which is the causative agent of smallpox. Other well-known orthopoxviruses include monkeypox, cowpox, and vaccinia virus. While vaccines are available for some orthopoxviruses, such as variola and cowpox, there is currently no approved antibody treatment for infections caused by these viruses, and they remain a concern for public health.

About J.DESIGN

J.DESIGN employs a series of innovative technologies relying on the use of artificial intelligence, machine learning, intensified and continuous bioprocesses specifically designed for flexible and efficient biologics development, from discovery through to clinical and commercial manufacturing. The advanced Just - Evotec Biologics platform is specifically well suited for monoclonal antibodies as well as other protein modalities.

ABOUT JUST - EVOTEC BIOLOGICS

Just - Evotec Biologics, wholly owned by Evotec SE, is a first-to-industry biologics platform company that leverages AI/ML technologies and world-leading molecular design, cell line development, process intensification and continuous manufacturing strategies to advance biotherapeutics from discovery through clinical stages to commercial launch. The Just - Evotec Biologics team combines deep industry experience in the fields of data, protein, process, and manufacturing sciences including automation with highly integrated and flexible capabilities to break through the scientific and economic barriers associated with the development of protein therapeutics. Our focus is to accelerate and expand access to biotherapeutics through scientific and technological innovation for our proprietary projects and on behalf of our partners. Learn more at www.just-evotecbiologics.com.

ABOUT EVOTEC SE

Evotec is a life science company with a unique business model that delivers on its mission to discover and develop highly effective therapeutics and make them available to the patients. The Company's multimodality platform comprises a unique combination of innovative technologies, data and science for the discovery, development, and production of first-in-class and best-in-class pharmaceutical products. Evotec leverages this "Data-driven R&D Autobahn to Cures" for proprietary projects and within a network of partners including all Top 20 Pharma and over 800 biotechnology companies, academic institutions, as well as other healthcare stakeholders. Evotec has strategic activities in a broad range of currently underserved therapeutic areas, including e.g. neurology, oncology, as well as metabolic and infectious diseases. Within these areas of expertise, Evotec aims to create the world-leading co-owned pipeline for innovative therapeutics and has to-date established a portfolio of more than 200 proprietary and co-owned R&D projects from early discovery to clinical development. Evotec operates globally with more than 4,900 highly qualified people. The Company's 17 sites offer highly synergistic technologies and services and operate as complementary clusters of excellence. For additional information please go to www.evotec.com and follow us on Twitter @Evotec and LinkedIn.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This announcement contains forward-looking statements concerning future events, including the proposed offering and listing of Evotec's securities. Words such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "might," "plan," "potential," "should," "target," "would" and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements include comments regarding Evotec's expectations for revenues, Group EBITDA and unpartnered R&D expenses. These forward-looking statements are based on the information available to, and the expectations and assumptions deemed reasonable by Evotec at the time these statements were made. No assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. These statements involve known and unknown risks and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates, which are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the control of Evotec. Evotec expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in Evotec's expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based.

Media Contact Evotec SE:

Gabriele Hansen, SVP Head of Global Corporate Communications, Gabriele.Hansen@evotec.com

Hinnerk Rohwedder, Director of Global Corporate Communications, Hinnerk.Rohwedder@evotec.com

IR Contact Evotec SE:

Volker Braun, SVP Head of Global Investor Relations & ESG, Volker.Braun@evotec.com

SOURCE: Evotec SE

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/765618/Just--Evotec-Biologics-Awarded-Second-Contract-from-US-Department-of-Defense-Under-Accelerated-Antibodies-Program