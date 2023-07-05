Paris, France--(Newsfile Corp. - July 5, 2023) - Now Available for purchase on Verizon's ThingSpace Marketplace are evaluation kits for Sequans Monarch 2 GM02S module. The Monarch 2 GM02S NEKTAR EVK provides connection to Verizon's LTE-M/NB-IoT network in a matter of minutes and comes pre-packaged with a Verizon SIM. The EVK is open development certified by Verizon and is priced at $99 plus tax. Interested developers can learn more about this EVK at Verizon's IoT Developer Day on July 13.

Users can connect the NEKTAR EVK to a PC via the USB port or connect directly to any MCU by using the UART port available on header pins. The NEKTAR EVK supports worldwide LTE-M/NB-IoT network connectivity and is powered by Sequans' Monarch 2 GM02S module. With NEKTAR you can very easily measure the ultra-low power consumption of Monarch 2 GM02S and test its rich set of AT commands.

Evaluation Kit Contents

Monarch 2 GM02S-NEKTAR EVK

Verizon SIM Card (can be activated via ThingSpace Marketplace)

USB cable

Highlights

Integrated, on-board antenna from Ignion, 617-900Mhz, 1695-2200Mhz

Easy power measurement with external power supply

Suitable for lab or field testing

Access to all module interfaces for development and testing

NEKTAR-CONNEKT interface connector for daughter boards

About ThingSpace

ThingSpace is Verizon's Internet of Things (IoT) platform that simplifies the prototyping and development of IoT applications. It enables your devices to send data securely over the Verizon cellular network so you can focus on building your applications.

ThingSpace is an open development environment that allows and encourages independent developers and enterprise customers and everyone in between to create innovative IoT applications. Designed to be technology agnostic, the ThingSpace platform incorporates a wide range of devices, services, and protocols to give you the tools you need to develop anything your imagination conceives.

About Sequans

Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE: SQNS) is a leading developer and supplier of cellular IoT connectivity solutions, providing chips and modules for 5G/4G massive and broadband IoT. For 5G/4G massive IoT applications, Sequans provides a comprehensive product portfolio based on its flagship Monarch LTE-M/NB-IoT and Calliope Cat 1 chip platforms, featuring industry-leading low power consumption, a large set of integrated functionalities, and global deployment capability. For 5G/4G broadband IoT applications, Sequans offers a product portfolio based on its Cassiopeia Cat 4/Cat 6 4G and high-end Taurus 5G chip platforms, optimized for low-cost residential, enterprise, and industrial applications. Founded in 2003, Sequans is based in Paris, France with additional offices in the United States, United Kingdom, Israel, Hong Kong, Singapore, Finland, Taiwan, South Korea, and China. Visit Sequans online at www.sequans.com, and follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Linked-In .

