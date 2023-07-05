Anzeige
Mittwoch, 05.07.2023
WKN: A3CS50 | ISIN: BE0974386188 | Ticker-Symbol: 86C
05.07.23
5,780 Euro
05.07.2023
Biotalys NV: Publication of transparency notification

Ghent, BELGIUM, July 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Press release - regulated information

Publication of transparency notification
(Article 14(1) of the Law of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of large shareholders in issuers whose shares are admitted to trading on a regulated market)

Biotalys(the "Company" or "Biotalys"), an Agricultural Technology (AgTech) company developing protein-based biocontrol solutions for crop and food protection, announces today, in accordance with article 14 of the Act of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of large shareholdings in issuers whose shares are admitted to trading on a regulated market (the 'Belgian Transparency Act'), that it has received a transparency notification from Biovest NV and RMM SA.

Biovest NV has announced that, on 30 June 2023, it transferred 1,815,465 shares in the Company to its holding company RMM SA, representing 5.66% of the total number of voting rights.

The notification dated 30 June 2023 contains the following information:

  • Reason for the notification: acquisition or transfer of voting securities
  • Notification by: a parent undertaking or a controlling person
  • Persons subject to the notification requirement:
    • Stefan Mariën
    • Sniper Invest SA, Route d'Arlon 19-21 L 8009 Strassen Luxembourg
    • Frederic Mariën
    • Fontana Invest SA, Route d'Arlon 19-21 L 8009 Strassen Luxembourg
    • Robin Devos
    • Radium Invest SA, Route d'Arlon 19-21 L 8009 Strassen Luxembourg
    • RMM SA, Route d'Arlon 19-21 L 8009 Strassen Luxembourg
    • Biovest NV, Karel van de Woestijnestraat 3, 9000 Ghent
  • Date on which the threshold was crossed: 30 June 2023
  • Threshold that is crossed: 5%
  • Denominator: 32,094,711
  • Notified details:

Voting rightsPrevious notificationAfter the transaction
# of voting rights# of voting rights% of voting rights
Holders of voting rights Linked to securitiesNot linked to the securitiesLinked to securitiesNot linked to the securities
Stefan Mariën0000.00%0.00%
Sniper Invest SA0000.00%0.00%
Frederic Mariën0000.00%0.00%
Fontana Invest SA0000.00%0.00%
Robin Devos0000.00%0.00%
Radium Invest SA0000.00%0.00%
RMM SA01,815,46505.66%0.00%
Biovest NV2,048,798000.00%0.00%
TOTAL1,815,46505.66%0.00%
  • RMM SA is the owner of 100% of shares in Biovest NV and is ultimately owned by Sniper Invest SA (ultimately owned by Stefan Mariën), Fontana Invest SA (ultimately owned by Frederic Mariën), and Radium Invest SA (ultimately owned by Robin Devos), each for one third.

The transparency notifications can be found on www.biotalys.com/investors.

For further information, please contact:

Toon Musschoot, Head of Investor Relations and Communications

T: +32 (0)9 274 54 00

E: Toon.Musschoot@biotalys.com

About Biotalys

Biotalys is an Agricultural Technology.

Attachments

  • Biotalys Publicatie Transparantiemelding_NL_050723 (https://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/04e63c6b-549f-48dd-849f-a10b842bb44b)
  • Biotalys Publication of Transparency Notification_ENG_050723 (https://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/c7981694-473e-48a2-8c9a-94787af52263)

