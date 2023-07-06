

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Novavax, Inc. (NVAX) on Thursday has been granted full Marketing Authorization (MA) by the European Commission in the European Union (EU) for Nuvaxovid (NVX-CoV2373).



This decision follows positive opinion for a full MA from the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use of the European Medicines Agency.



The vaccine is now fully authorized for use as a primary series in individuals aged 12 and older and as a booster dose in adults aged 18 and older for the prevention of COVID-19. Nuvaxovid was originally granted a conditional MA in the EU for these indications.



The Phase 3 PREVENT-19 trial demonstrated Nuvaxovid's reassuring safety profile as well as efficacy as a primary series in adults, the immunogenicity and safety as a booster dose in adults, and the efficacy and safety as a primary series in individuals aged 12 and older.



Novavax's COVID vaccine is authorized for use in more than 40 markets around the world.



