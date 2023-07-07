Regulatory News:

Under the liquidity contract entered into between MEDINCELL (Paris:MEDCL) and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on June 30th 2023:

31,431 shares

252,793.42

Number of executions on buy side on semester: 1,690

Number of executions on sell side on semester: 1,751

Traded volume on buy side on semester: 220,419 shares for 1,792,995.09

Traded volume on sell side on semester: 227,949 shares for 1,880,490.02

As a reminder

the following resources appeared on the last half year statement on 31 December 2022 on the liquidity account:

38,961 shares

162,280.19

Number of executions on buy side on semester: 688

Number of executions on sell side on semester: 742

Traded volume on buy side on semester: 89,341 shares for 508,097.19

Traded volume on sell side on semester: 97,598 shares for 567,346.73

the following resources appeared on the liquidity account when the activity started:

0 shares

200,000.00

The implementation of this report is carried out in accordance with AMF Decision N°2021-01 of June 22nd 2021 renewing the implementation of liquidity contracts for shares as an accepted market practice.

Buy Side Sell Side Number of

executions Number of

shares Traded volume

in EUR Number of

executions Number of

shares Traded volume

in EUR Total 1 690 220 419 1 792 995.09 1 751 227 949 1 880 490.02 02/01/2023 8 1 780 10 875.80 14 1 750 10 955.00 03/01/2023 11 1 000 6 260.00 2 500 3 165.00 04/01/2023 45 8 335 57 344.80 05/01/2023 16 3 250 24 277.50 45 6 689 51 237.74 06/01/2023 7 1 750 13 807.50 42 4 050 33 858.00 09/01/2023 9 1 250 9 700.00 47 4 250 34 680.00 10/01/2023 7 750 6 157.50 11 1 000 8 290.00 11/01/2023 17 2 500 20 200.00 1 250 2 025.00 12/01/2023 8 384 3 110.40 29 2 250 18 382.50 13/01/2023 3 750 6 157.50 8 1 250 10 325.00 16/01/2023 14 1 501 12 278.18 1 110 908.60 17/01/2023 36 3 615 28 630.80 18/01/2023 22 2 000 15 400.00 10 1 250 9 700.00 19/01/2023 16 2 500 18 850.00 12 813 6 308.88 20/01/2023 8 1 000 7 550.00 22 3 000 22 860.00 23/01/2023 10 1 250 9 700.00 11 1 787 14 010.08 24/01/2023 15 1 750 13 177.50 1 250 1 890.00 25/01/2023 21 2 700 20 898.00 26/01/2023 11 1 713 13 241.49 6 172 1 334.72 27/01/2023 4 442 3 465.28 20 3 028 24 072.60 30/01/2023 26 2 800 21 952.00 14 1 786 14 145.12 31/01/2023 6 729 5 715.36 12 1 464 11 580.24 01/02/2023 29 2 386 18 539.22 7 340 2 679.20 02/02/2023 10 1 000 7 670.00 03/02/2023 18 1 605 12 101.70 4 751 5 670.05 06/02/2023 11 1 250 9 387.50 5 749 5 699.89 07/02/2023 8 484 3 736.48 27 3 209 25 319.01 08/02/2023 15 1 750 13 790.00 12 1 021 8 096.53 09/02/2023 7 1 250 9 862.50 6 699 5 557.05 10/02/2023 7 750 5 842.50 3 500 3 915.00 13/02/2023 7 1 000 8 000.00 24 2 640 21 304.80 14/02/2023 5 750 6 007.50 17 1 964 15 967.32 15/02/2023 6 1 000 7 950.00 14 1 559 12 503.18 16/02/2023 27 3 627 29 741.40 17/02/2023 5 512 4 259.84 10 1 500 12 570.00 20/02/2023 13 1 738 14 373.26 11 2 250 18 832.50 21/02/2023 9 1 500 12 720.00 15 2 400 20 688.00 22/02/2023 24 2 500 20 500.00 23/02/2023 5 750 6 105.00 6 869 7 125.80 24/02/2023 7 750 6 367.50 40 4 645 39 621.85 27/02/2023 5 1 250 10 675.00 36 2 487 21 338.46 28/02/2023 15 1 500 12 855.00 41 4 566 39 450.24 01/03/2023 20 1 750 15 015.00 4 296 2 551.52 02/03/2023 43 3 500 28 770.00 03/03/2023 6 971 7 913.65 2 299 2 463.76 06/03/2023 12 1 729 13 987.61 4 466 3 783.92 07/03/2023 16 1 500 12 060.00 17 1 985 16 138.05 08/03/2023 16 1 676 13 542.08 18 1 751 14 305.67 09/03/2023 26 3 888 33 125.76 10/03/2023 15 2 500 20 925.00 22 3 000 25 650.00 13/03/2023 10 2 000 16 880.00 25 3 600 31 032.00 14/03/2023 35 3 937 36 732.21 15/03/2023 31 4 000 36 280.00 8 1 105 10 177.05 16/03/2023 18 2 750 24 090.00 30 3 250 28 795.00 17/03/2023 20 1 750 15 260.00 8 832 7 288.32 20/03/2023 38 3 314 28 301.56 15 2 250 19 350.00 21/03/2023 1 46 397.44 37 4 658 41 735.68 22/03/2023 14 2 251 21 046.85 24 3 000 28 320.00 23/03/2023 14 2 013 18 741.03 7 1 000 9 480.00 24/03/2023 24 3 737 33 446.15 7 550 4 961.00 27/03/2023 11 1 500 13 560.00 19 3 200 29 312.00 28/03/2023 24 1 750 15 995.00 11 1 860 17 130.60 29/03/2023 22 2 251 20 304.02 9 1 410 12 859.20 30/03/2023 13 1 000 9 020.00 9 1 469 13 294.45 31/03/2023 20 3 572 33 934.00 03/04/2023 30 2 500 24 125.00 13 1 454 14 132.88 04/04/2023 22 2 250 21 487.50 8 1 500 14 400.00 05/04/2023 8 1 250 11 800.00 32 3 450 33 051.00 06/04/2023 14 1 750 16 870.00 4 500 4 840.00 11/04/2023 15 2 000 19 700.00 26 5 095 50 593.35 12/04/2023 7 1 000 10 120.00 17 1 450 14 833.50 13/04/2023 42 5 519 54 031.01 9 1 400 13 846.00 14/04/2023 39 7 678 70 253.70 30 5 356 49 382.32 17/04/2023 22 2 996 27 293.56 1 1 9.36 18/04/2023 14 1 474 13 295.48 9 2 000 18 300.00 19/04/2023 17 1 500 13 500.00 3 250 2 265.00 20/04/2023 10 1 500 13 725.00 30 3 143 29 072.75 21/04/2023 19 3 030 27 421.50 4 1 000 9 330.00 24/04/2023 5 720 6 444.00 17 1 250 11 325.00 25/04/2023 31 2 325 20 925.00 8 1 187 10 754.22 26/04/2023 30 4 148 36 046.12 18 2 686 23 609.94 27/04/2023 17 1 835 16 258.10 11 1 829 16 314.68 28/04/2023 21 1 915 16 698.80 16 1 500 13 215.00 02/05/2023 46 7 885 79 717.35 03/05/2023 31 3 890 37 149.50 2 250 2 390.00 04/05/2023 38 6 256 54 927.68 4 270 2 473.20 05/05/2023 13 1 755 14 899.95 26 4 500 39 285.00 08/05/2023 26 4 441 37 881.73 12 1 000 8 610.00 09/05/2023 20 2 933 23 874.62 23 1 692 13 975.92 10/05/2023 16 2 250 18 337.50 3 71 594.27 11/05/2023 9 1 500 12 120.00 9 642 5 245.14 12/05/2023 32 5 677 41 215.02 2 500 3 650.00 15/05/2023 30 3 150 22 081.50 15 2 000 14 240.00 16/05/2023 16 2 750 18 837.50 15 2 750 19 085.00 17/05/2023 18 2 132 14 625.52 7 1 250 8 625.00 18/05/2023 17 2 848 19 081.60 11 1 500 10 245.00 19/05/2023 1 250 1 690.00 9 1 750 11 830.00 22/05/2023 10 1 500 10 290.00 18 2 500 17 400.00 23/05/2023 11 1 750 12 057.50 8 1 250 8 775.00 24/05/2023 11 1 250 8 375.00 1 250 1 675.00 25/05/2023 5 750 4 980.00 7 750 5 017.50 26/05/2023 6 1 250 8 550.00 22 3 128 21 708.32 29/05/2023 2 261 1 811.34 4 372 2 604.00 30/05/2023 14 2 239 15 225.20 2 500 3 480.00 31/05/2023 5 1 000 6 720.00 8 861 5 837.58 01/06/2023 7 1 000 6 720.00 3 46 315.56 02/06/2023 7 1 250 8 325.00 4 970 6 508.70 05/06/2023 10 1 250 8 500.00 7 873 5 971.32 06/06/2023 8 1 250 8 700.00 19 2 750 19 250.00 07/06/2023 7 1 000 6 970.00 9 1 266 8 862.00 08/06/2023 7 1 250 8 650.00 4 750 5 242.50 09/06/2023 9 1 500 10 470.00 8 1 984 14 026.88 12/06/2023 8 1 313 9 112.22 11 1 250 8 750.00 13/06/2023 18 2 937 19 854.12 9 1 045 7 095.55 14/06/2023 14 854 5 781.58 7 1 000 6 810.00 15/06/2023 3 396 2 704.68 14 1 455 10 010.40 16/06/2023 5 1 250 8 762.50 38 4 500 31 905.00 19/06/2023 10 1 750 12 320.00 10 1 026 7 315.38 20/06/2023 5 1 250 8 725.00 4 474 3 341.70 21/06/2023 14 1 854 12 774.06 9 1 250 8 700.00 22/06/2023 5 500 3 400.00 23/06/2023 13 2 166 14 187.30 5 500 3 325.00 26/06/2023 5 1 000 6 270.00 8 1 250 8 000.00 27/06/2023 8 1 750 11 077.50 9 1 000 6 550.00 28/06/2023 16 2 250 14 647.50 29/06/2023 3 750 4 920.00 6 1 000 6 680.00 30/06/2023 2 500 3 260.00 5 750 4 972.50

