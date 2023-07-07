Regulatory News:
Under the liquidity contract entered into between MEDINCELL (Paris:MEDCL) and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on June 30th 2023:
- 31,431 shares
- 252,793.42
- Number of executions on buy side on semester: 1,690
- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 1,751
- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 220,419 shares for 1,792,995.09
- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 227,949 shares for 1,880,490.02
As a reminder
- the following resources appeared on the last half year statement on 31 December 2022 on the liquidity account:
- 38,961 shares
- 162,280.19
- Number of executions on buy side on semester: 688
- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 742
- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 89,341 shares for 508,097.19
- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 97,598 shares for 567,346.73
- the following resources appeared on the liquidity account when the activity started:
- 0 shares
- 200,000.00
The implementation of this report is carried out in accordance with AMF Decision N°2021-01 of June 22nd 2021 renewing the implementation of liquidity contracts for shares as an accepted market practice.
|Buy Side
|Sell Side
Number of
Number of
Traded volume
Number of
Number of
Traded volume
|Total
1 690
220 419
1 792 995.09
1 751
227 949
1 880 490.02
|02/01/2023
8
1 780
10 875.80
14
1 750
10 955.00
|03/01/2023
11
1 000
6 260.00
2
500
3 165.00
|04/01/2023
45
8 335
57 344.80
|05/01/2023
16
3 250
24 277.50
45
6 689
51 237.74
|06/01/2023
7
1 750
13 807.50
42
4 050
33 858.00
|09/01/2023
9
1 250
9 700.00
47
4 250
34 680.00
|10/01/2023
7
750
6 157.50
11
1 000
8 290.00
|11/01/2023
17
2 500
20 200.00
1
250
2 025.00
|12/01/2023
8
384
3 110.40
29
2 250
18 382.50
|13/01/2023
3
750
6 157.50
8
1 250
10 325.00
|16/01/2023
14
1 501
12 278.18
1
110
908.60
|17/01/2023
36
3 615
28 630.80
|18/01/2023
22
2 000
15 400.00
10
1 250
9 700.00
|19/01/2023
16
2 500
18 850.00
12
813
6 308.88
|20/01/2023
8
1 000
7 550.00
22
3 000
22 860.00
|23/01/2023
10
1 250
9 700.00
11
1 787
14 010.08
|24/01/2023
15
1 750
13 177.50
1
250
1 890.00
|25/01/2023
21
2 700
20 898.00
|26/01/2023
11
1 713
13 241.49
6
172
1 334.72
|27/01/2023
4
442
3 465.28
20
3 028
24 072.60
|30/01/2023
26
2 800
21 952.00
14
1 786
14 145.12
|31/01/2023
6
729
5 715.36
12
1 464
11 580.24
|01/02/2023
29
2 386
18 539.22
7
340
2 679.20
|02/02/2023
10
1 000
7 670.00
|03/02/2023
18
1 605
12 101.70
4
751
5 670.05
|06/02/2023
11
1 250
9 387.50
5
749
5 699.89
|07/02/2023
8
484
3 736.48
27
3 209
25 319.01
|08/02/2023
15
1 750
13 790.00
12
1 021
8 096.53
|09/02/2023
7
1 250
9 862.50
6
699
5 557.05
|10/02/2023
7
750
5 842.50
3
500
3 915.00
|13/02/2023
7
1 000
8 000.00
24
2 640
21 304.80
|14/02/2023
5
750
6 007.50
17
1 964
15 967.32
|15/02/2023
6
1 000
7 950.00
14
1 559
12 503.18
|16/02/2023
27
3 627
29 741.40
|17/02/2023
5
512
4 259.84
10
1 500
12 570.00
|20/02/2023
13
1 738
14 373.26
11
2 250
18 832.50
|21/02/2023
9
1 500
12 720.00
15
2 400
20 688.00
|22/02/2023
24
2 500
20 500.00
|23/02/2023
5
750
6 105.00
6
869
7 125.80
|24/02/2023
7
750
6 367.50
40
4 645
39 621.85
|27/02/2023
5
1 250
10 675.00
36
2 487
21 338.46
|28/02/2023
15
1 500
12 855.00
41
4 566
39 450.24
|01/03/2023
20
1 750
15 015.00
4
296
2 551.52
|02/03/2023
43
3 500
28 770.00
|03/03/2023
6
971
7 913.65
2
299
2 463.76
|06/03/2023
12
1 729
13 987.61
4
466
3 783.92
|07/03/2023
16
1 500
12 060.00
17
1 985
16 138.05
|08/03/2023
16
1 676
13 542.08
18
1 751
14 305.67
|09/03/2023
26
3 888
33 125.76
|10/03/2023
15
2 500
20 925.00
22
3 000
25 650.00
|13/03/2023
10
2 000
16 880.00
25
3 600
31 032.00
|14/03/2023
35
3 937
36 732.21
|15/03/2023
31
4 000
36 280.00
8
1 105
10 177.05
|16/03/2023
18
2 750
24 090.00
30
3 250
28 795.00
|17/03/2023
20
1 750
15 260.00
8
832
7 288.32
|20/03/2023
38
3 314
28 301.56
15
2 250
19 350.00
|21/03/2023
1
46
397.44
37
4 658
41 735.68
|22/03/2023
14
2 251
21 046.85
24
3 000
28 320.00
|23/03/2023
14
2 013
18 741.03
7
1 000
9 480.00
|24/03/2023
24
3 737
33 446.15
7
550
4 961.00
|27/03/2023
11
1 500
13 560.00
19
3 200
29 312.00
|28/03/2023
24
1 750
15 995.00
11
1 860
17 130.60
|29/03/2023
22
2 251
20 304.02
9
1 410
12 859.20
|30/03/2023
13
1 000
9 020.00
9
1 469
13 294.45
|31/03/2023
20
3 572
33 934.00
|03/04/2023
30
2 500
24 125.00
13
1 454
14 132.88
|04/04/2023
22
2 250
21 487.50
8
1 500
14 400.00
|05/04/2023
8
1 250
11 800.00
32
3 450
33 051.00
|06/04/2023
14
1 750
16 870.00
4
500
4 840.00
|11/04/2023
15
2 000
19 700.00
26
5 095
50 593.35
|12/04/2023
7
1 000
10 120.00
17
1 450
14 833.50
|13/04/2023
42
5 519
54 031.01
9
1 400
13 846.00
|14/04/2023
39
7 678
70 253.70
30
5 356
49 382.32
|17/04/2023
22
2 996
27 293.56
1
1
9.36
|18/04/2023
14
1 474
13 295.48
9
2 000
18 300.00
|19/04/2023
17
1 500
13 500.00
3
250
2 265.00
|20/04/2023
10
1 500
13 725.00
30
3 143
29 072.75
|21/04/2023
19
3 030
27 421.50
4
1 000
9 330.00
|24/04/2023
5
720
6 444.00
17
1 250
11 325.00
|25/04/2023
31
2 325
20 925.00
8
1 187
10 754.22
|26/04/2023
30
4 148
36 046.12
18
2 686
23 609.94
|27/04/2023
17
1 835
16 258.10
11
1 829
16 314.68
|28/04/2023
21
1 915
16 698.80
16
1 500
13 215.00
|02/05/2023
46
7 885
79 717.35
|03/05/2023
31
3 890
37 149.50
2
250
2 390.00
|04/05/2023
38
6 256
54 927.68
4
270
2 473.20
|05/05/2023
13
1 755
14 899.95
26
4 500
39 285.00
|08/05/2023
26
4 441
37 881.73
12
1 000
8 610.00
|09/05/2023
20
2 933
23 874.62
23
1 692
13 975.92
|10/05/2023
16
2 250
18 337.50
3
71
594.27
|11/05/2023
9
1 500
12 120.00
9
642
5 245.14
|12/05/2023
32
5 677
41 215.02
2
500
3 650.00
|15/05/2023
30
3 150
22 081.50
15
2 000
14 240.00
|16/05/2023
16
2 750
18 837.50
15
2 750
19 085.00
|17/05/2023
18
2 132
14 625.52
7
1 250
8 625.00
|18/05/2023
17
2 848
19 081.60
11
1 500
10 245.00
|19/05/2023
1
250
1 690.00
9
1 750
11 830.00
|22/05/2023
10
1 500
10 290.00
18
2 500
17 400.00
|23/05/2023
11
1 750
12 057.50
8
1 250
8 775.00
|24/05/2023
11
1 250
8 375.00
1
250
1 675.00
|25/05/2023
5
750
4 980.00
7
750
5 017.50
|26/05/2023
6
1 250
8 550.00
22
3 128
21 708.32
|29/05/2023
2
261
1 811.34
4
372
2 604.00
|30/05/2023
14
2 239
15 225.20
2
500
3 480.00
|31/05/2023
5
1 000
6 720.00
8
861
5 837.58
|01/06/2023
7
1 000
6 720.00
3
46
315.56
|02/06/2023
7
1 250
8 325.00
4
970
6 508.70
|05/06/2023
10
1 250
8 500.00
7
873
5 971.32
|06/06/2023
8
1 250
8 700.00
19
2 750
19 250.00
|07/06/2023
7
1 000
6 970.00
9
1 266
8 862.00
|08/06/2023
7
1 250
8 650.00
4
750
5 242.50
|09/06/2023
9
1 500
10 470.00
8
1 984
14 026.88
|12/06/2023
8
1 313
9 112.22
11
1 250
8 750.00
|13/06/2023
18
2 937
19 854.12
9
1 045
7 095.55
|14/06/2023
14
854
5 781.58
7
1 000
6 810.00
|15/06/2023
3
396
2 704.68
14
1 455
10 010.40
|16/06/2023
5
1 250
8 762.50
38
4 500
31 905.00
|19/06/2023
10
1 750
12 320.00
10
1 026
7 315.38
|20/06/2023
5
1 250
8 725.00
4
474
3 341.70
|21/06/2023
14
1 854
12 774.06
9
1 250
8 700.00
|22/06/2023
5
500
3 400.00
|23/06/2023
13
2 166
14 187.30
5
500
3 325.00
|26/06/2023
5
1 000
6 270.00
8
1 250
8 000.00
|27/06/2023
8
1 750
11 077.50
9
1 000
6 550.00
|28/06/2023
16
2 250
14 647.50
|29/06/2023
3
750
4 920.00
6
1 000
6 680.00
|30/06/2023
2
500
3 260.00
5
750
4 972.50
MEDINCELL
Public limited company with a capital of 248 154.63
Registered office: 3 rue des Frères Lumière 34830 Jacou
444 606 750 R.C.S. on the Montpellier Trade and Companies Register
