The Combined General Meeting of shareholders held on 15 June 2023 (the "Meeting") decided to pay a dividend of €0.25 per share for the financial year 2022, with an option to receive payment in new shares.

The issue price of the new shares was set at €6.86, corresponding to 95 of the average of the opening share price of Clariane shares (ex Korian) on the regulated market Euronext Paris for the 20 trading days preceding the date of the Meeting, less the net amount of dividend per share, i.e. €0.25, rounded up to the higher euro cent.

The option for payment of the dividend in shares, which was opened on 23 June 2023, closed on 7 July 2023. This option was taken up by 8.3 %.

This transaction results in the issuance of 323,330 new ordinary shares of the Company, representing 0.30% of the capital and voting rights.

The settlement date of the shares and their admission to trading on the regulated market Euronext Paris will take place on 13 July 2023.

The shares will be subject to all the clauses of the Company's articles of association. As from their issuance, the shares will be fully assimilated to the ordinary shares forming the Company's share capital.

The payment in cash will be paid to shareholders who have not opted for payment in shares on 13 July 2023.

About Clariane

Clariane is the leading European community for care in times of vulnerability. It has operations in seven countries: Belgium, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain and the United Kingdom.

Relying on their diverse expertise, each year, the Group's 67,000 professionals provide services to over 800,000 patients and residents in three main areas of activity: long-term care nursing home (Korian, Seniors Residencias, Berkley, etc.), healthcare facilities and services (Inicea, Ita, Grupo 5, Lebenswert, etc.), and alternative living solutions (Petits-fils, Les essentiels, Ages et Vie, etc.).

In June 2023, Clariane became a purpose-driven company and added to its articles of association a new corporate purpose, common to all its activities: "To take care of each person's humanity in times of vulnerability".

