Commercial launch of BIOCERA-VET COMBO-CLEAN, a new product reference, in May

Strong start for 3 programs in high value markets (Osteosarcoma, Equine and Non-Union)

Dense program of scientific and clinical actions at European and US key events

TheraVet (ISIN: BE0974387194 ticker: ALVET) (Paris:ALVET) (Brussels:ALVET), a pioneering company in the management of osteoarticular diseases in companion animals, provides the half-year update on its development strategy.

Enrico Bastianelli, Chief Executive Officer of TheraVet, stated: "The beginning of the year was rich in terms of market and product development. Supported by very good data, BIOCERA-VET COMBO-CLEAN, a new cement to be mixed with antibiotics, was launched in May. This is the first to really address the needs of veterinarians. It is thanks to the hard work of TheraVet team that the development process (less than 12 months) was so lean and so efficient. Also, over the first and second quarters, the launch of the Osteosarcoma Network Program Initiative, the entry into the Equine Market and the initiation of the Non-Union Clinical Program is significantly strengthening TheraVet's position in high value markets. Finally, the attendance to the key veterinary conferences were the opportunity to reinforce TheraVet existing collaborations and create new valuable contacts. We expect the second half of the year to be as successful as the first half.

Pursue of the positioning in high value indications

Since the beginning of the year, more than 60 new clinical cases using BIOCERA-VET were reported, strengthening TheraVet's position in high value indications for which its product range provides unique solutions. In parallel, the Company pursued its recently launched programs:

The Osteosarcoma Network Program was launched in April, 2023, with the aim to connect owners facing the osteosarcoma of their pets to a network of veterinary specialists who could help on the management of their pets' disease. The website www.bonecancer.dog gathers all information about the disease, its management among which the cementoplasty using BIOCERA-VET OSTEOSARCOMA RTU and centers where patients can be referred to. At the time of the launch, twelve centers were participating to this program in 5 countries (Belgium, France, United Kingdom, Ireland and the United States). To date, 4 new centers have been included in the program which now covers 7 countries.

Two studies in collaboration with international Key Opinion Leaders were initiated with the aim of demonstrating the benefit of BIOCERA-VET in aseptic non-union of long bones in (i) normal dog breeds and (ii) canine toybreeds. Clinical centers are located in Italy (5 centers) and Ireland (1 center).In less than 3 months, 10 cases have been included and treated, illustrating the interest of this approach. The recruitment will run until August 2023, and all patients will be followed up for up to 6 months after surgical treatment.

Since its official entry into the Equine Market in February, 2023, TheraVet started a new collaboration with Dr Mathieu Foucaud, DVM, ECVS, Head of Departeement of Surgery Equitom (Lummen, Belgium) and 5 horses were treated for bone cysts. These patients are currently on follow-up to confirm the early positive effects observed after the surgery. In addition to subchondral bone cyst, the Company is assessing BIOCERA-VET in maxillo-facial and dental applications.

Strengthening product credibility among prescribers

To support the recently launched Osteosarcoma Network Program, efforts focused on BIOCERA-VET OSTEOSARCOMA and the osteosarcoma clinical study and cases, the first half of 2023 was marked by the participation of TheraVet in key veterinary events such as:

Topics on Oncology (February, Netherlands), where Dr Ruth Fortrie, a Key Opinion Leader in the field, presented the surgical management of appendicular osteosarcoma and the cementoplasty with BIOCERA-VET as a novel therapeutic option. Her presentation was well received and generated a strong interest with 30% of the congress attendees visiting the Company booth;

Veterinary Orthopedic Society (March, United States), where Dr John Payne presented the clinical study of BIOCERA-VET in canine osteosarcoma. Additionally, a poster presenting a case report of "a CT-Guided Microwave Thermal Ablation and Cementoplasty as a part of the Management of Appendicular Osteosarcoma in a Dog" was done. Both presentations were well received by the attendees, generating discussions at the Company booth;

The ESVONC (May, Spain), the main European conference dedicated to veterinary oncology, where a poster on "the use of minimally invasive calcium-phosphate bone substitute injection for conservative surgical management of appendicular osteosarcoma" was presented. The particularly fruitfull exchanges with the veterinary community and the poster presentation generated high attendance at the Company booth;

During the second half of the year, TheraVet will attend the ECVS, ESVOT and the ACVS, three key conferences in the field of orthopedics in Europe and the United States.

Programs and R&D pipeline for 2023

As planned, BIOCERA-VET COMBO-CLEAN, a BIOCERA-VET version specifically adapted to be combined with antibiotics, was launched in May 2023. BIOCERA-VET COMBO-CLEAN can be mixed with 7 antibiotics according to the needs and preferences of the veterinary surgeons. This solution is dedicated to bone surgery procedures at risk of contamination such as bites or open wounds. It allows veterinarians to reduce the systemic exposure to antibiotics for their patients, and is part of the current context of reducing antibiotic use.

A new formulation of BIOCERA-VET to be combined with chemotherapeutics is under development. This product will complement the BIOCERA-VET OSTEOSARCOMA range and strengthen TheraVet's position in this high-potential market. This product will be developed to be mixed with chemotherapeutic agents to form a cement that will act on the patient's quality of life by strengthening the bone and by reducing pain while acting locally on the progression of the tumor and bone lysis. In parallel to the cement formulation, the Company evaluates a primary packaging allowing safe manipulations by the praticians and preparation in line with the current guidances.

The double-blind European study evaluating VISCO-VET, TheraVet's visco-regenerating injectable gel, in dog osteoathritis is progressing, and no additional delays as the one announced previously are expected so far.

The Company is still working on a new generation of cement allowing enhanced bone regeneration and a new medical device to improve the conditions in joint and ligament disorders.

Cash update

Available cash on June 30, 2023, is €1.7 million compared to €3.5 million on June 30, 2022.

Next financial updates

2023 Half-Year Results, on September 06, 2023

About TheraVet SA

TheraVet is a veterinary biotechnology company specialising in osteoarticular treatments for companion animals. The Company develops targeted, safe and effective treatments to improve the quality of life of pets suffering from joint and bone diseases. For pet owners, the health of their pets is a major concern and TheraVet's mission is to address the need for innovative and curative treatments. TheraVet works closely with international opinion leaders in order to provide a more effective response to ever-growing needs in the field of veterinary medicine. TheraVet is listed on Euronext Growth Paris and Brussels, has its head office in Belgium (Gosselies) with a US subsidiary in South Carolina.

For more information, visit the TheraVet website or follow us on LinkedInFacebookTwitter

About BIOCERA-VET

In close collaboration with an international scientific board, THERAVET® has developed a new line of calcium-phosphate and biological bone substitutes, BIOCERA-VET®. BIOCERA-VET® is a full range of innovative, easy-to-use, efficient cost-effective bone substitutes indicated in bone surgeries where a bone graft is required and as a palliative alternative in the management of canine osteosarcoma. Based on extremely promising clinical results, this line offers the possibility of a better, more convenient and more efficient orthopedic surgery.

BIOCERA-VET is declined in different lines:

BIOCERA-VET BONE SURGERY RTU, a ready-to-use highly injectable self-hardening calcium-phosphate cement

BIOCERA-VET SMARTGRAFT, a naturally osteoconductive bone graft

BIOCERA-VET GRANULES, an affordable biocompatible calcium-phosphate bone substitute

BIOCERA-VET OSTEOSARCOMA RTU, a ready-to-use highly injectable calcium-phosphate bone substitute for cementoplasty

BIOCERA-VET COMBO-CLEAN, a local and long-lasting antibiotic delivery calcium-phosphate bone substitute

For more information, visit BIOCERA-VET website.

