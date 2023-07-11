

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Travis Perkins plc (TPK.L) said that Alan Williams will be retiring as Chief Financial Officer and stepping down from the Board in 2024, after seven years in the role.



Travis Perkins noted that its board has decided to appoint Duncan Cooper, currently Group Finance Director at Crest Nicholson, to succeed Alan.



The exact dates on which Duncan Cooper will join the Board and Alan Williams will retire and step down from the Board are yet to be confirmed, the company said.



Duncan is currently Group Finance Director at Crest Nicholson, a position he has held since June 2019. Prior to his role at Crest Nicholson, Duncan spent eight years in roles at Sainsbury's including Head of Investor Relations, Finance Director - Food and Director of Group Finance.



