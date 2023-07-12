Rio Tinto will team up with Sumitomo Corp. to build a green hydrogen production plant in Australia as part of an AUD 111 million (USD 74.64 million) project to lower carbon emissions from the alumina refining process.From pv magazine Australia Japan's Sumitomo Corp. will build a 2.5 MW renewable hydrogen pilot plant in Gladstone, Queensland, as part of Rio Tinto's plans to trial the use of hydrogen as a replacement for gas in the calcination process. Rio Tinto, which is trying to minimize carbon emissions at its Yarwun alumina refinery, said the Yarwun Hydrogen Calcination Pilot Demonstration ...

