HANOVER (dpa-AFX) - Continental AG (CTTAY.PK), a German automotive parts maker, announced preliminary figures of the second quarter results.
The consolidated sales for the Continental Group for the second quarter are expected to be around 10.4 billion euros compared to consensus of 10.4 billion euros. The adjusted EBIT margin in the second quarter is expected to be around 4.8%.
The adjusted free cash flow for the Continental Group for the second quarter should be around -15 million euros. The company confirmed the adjusted free cash flow outlook for the full year.
The half-year financial report as at June 30, 2023, will be published on August 9, 2023.
