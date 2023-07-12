Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 12.07.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 692 internationalen Medien
Eilmeldung 12.7.2023: Durchschlagende News! Hier will man jetzt dabei sein…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 887771 | ISIN: FR0000131104 | Ticker-Symbol: BNP
Tradegate
12.07.23
18:17 Uhr
56,76 Euro
+0,39
+0,69 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
CAC-40
EURO STOXX 50
EURONEXT-100
STOXX Europe 50
1-Jahres-Chart
BNP PARIBAS SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BNP PARIBAS SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
56,5656,8318:42
56,5156,7918:42
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
12.07.2023 | 17:59
90 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

RUBIS: Half-year statement on Rubis' liquidity agreement with Exane BNP Paribas

Paris, 12 July 2023 - 5:45 pm

HALF-YEAR STATEMENT ON RUBIS' LIQUIDITY AGREEMENT

WITH EXANE BNP PARIBAS

Pursuant to the liquidity agreement that Rubis has entered into with Exane BNP Paribas, the liquidity account presented the following balances as at the settlement date of 30 June 2023:

  • 94,136 Rubis shares
  • €136,821

The following trades were made in the first half of 2023:

  • 175,728 securities were purchased for a total of €4,464,587 (1,125 transactions)
  • 167,078 securities were sold for a total of €4,282,388 (1,238 transactions)

Reminder:

  1. The previous half-year statement as of 31 December 2022 disclosed the following balances on the liquidity account:
    • 84,987 Rubis shares
    • €324,811

  2. The following trades were made in the second half of 2022:

    • 263,644 securities were purchased for a total of €6,106,515 (1,737 transactions)
    • 246,157 securities were sold for a total of €5,756,758 (1,737 transactions)

  3. The liquidity account presented the following balances as of 1st July 2021, the date of implementation of AMF decision No. 2021-1 of 22 June 2021:

    • 51,976 Rubis shares
    • €1,132,714

  4. The liquidity account presented the following balances as of 31 December 2018, the date of implementation of AMF decision No. 2018-1 of 2 July 2018:

    • 36,128 Rubis shares
    • €1,487,705


This document is a translation of the original French document and is provided for information purposes only.
The original French version takes precedence over this translation

Contact
RUBIS - Legal department
Tel: +(33) 1 44 17 95 95

Attachment

  • Bilan semestriel du contrat de liquidité au 30.06.23-uk (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/1f30a513-9ca9-4038-86d2-81b5d0da42aa)

Mega-Chance Cyber Security
Die KI-Revolution ist in vollem Gange und vor allem ein Bereich wird stark betroffen sein: Cyber-Security. Die Experten sind sich sicher: Mit steigender Entwicklung von KI-Technologien nehmen auch KI-gestützte Cyber-Attacken zu. Wir zeigen hier, welche Aktien profitieren können.
Hier klicken
© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.