Das Instrument F7H4 GB0030190366 FST SENT-SI GL.EM LDRS AA INVESTMENT_FUND wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 13.07.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 14.07.2023The instrument F7H4 GB0030190366 FST SENT-SI GL.EM LDRS AA INVESTMENT_FUND is traded cum capital adjustment on 13.07.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 14.07.2023Das Instrument OCI US00089H1068 ACS A.DE C.ADR 1/5/EO-,50 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 13.07.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 14.07.2023The instrument OCI US00089H1068 ACS A.DE C.ADR 1/5/EO-,50 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 13.07.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 14.07.2023Das Instrument TM9 NO0010360019 NORAM DRILLING CO. NK 2 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 13.07.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 14.07.2023The instrument TM9 NO0010360019 NORAM DRILLING CO. NK 2 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 13.07.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 14.07.2023Das Instrument HBFA CA43366H7040 HIVE BLOCKCHAIN TECHS EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 13.07.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 14.07.2023The instrument HBFA CA43366H7040 HIVE BLOCKCHAIN TECHS EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 13.07.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 14.07.2023Das Instrument YQGB CA45107N2059 ICONIC MINERALS LTD EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 13.07.2023The instrument YQGB CA45107N2059 ICONIC MINERALS LTD EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 13.07.2023Das Instrument 1YH FR0000054322 CIBOX INTER. NOM. EO -,02 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 13.07.2023The instrument 1YH FR0000054322 CIBOX INTER. NOM. EO -,02 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 13.07.2023Das Instrument P5HH CA92838A1021 VISIONARY GOLD CORP. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 13.07.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 14.07.2023The instrument P5HH CA92838A1021 VISIONARY GOLD CORP. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 13.07.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 14.07.2023