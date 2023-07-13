DJ Aperam receives the highest rating from Ecovadis, a recognition of its strong sustainability management system

Aperam S.A. / Key word(s): Rating Aperam receives the highest rating from Ecovadis, a recognition of its strong sustainability management system 13-Jul-2023 / 18:33 CET/CEST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Aperam receives the highest rating from Ecovadis, a recognition of its strong sustainability management system Luxembourg July 13, 2023 (18:30 CET) - Aperam receives the highest rating from Ecovadis, a recognition of its strong sustainability management system Aperam - a global leader in stainless, specialty alloys, recycling and bio-energy production has been upgraded by EcoVadis sustainability assessment to the platinum medal, its highest rating. This places Aperam within the top 1% sustainability performers worldwide. It is a clear recognition of our ongoing commitment to sustainability. EcoVadis medals identify and rate companies meeting specific criteria in respect to environment, labor and human rights, ethics and sustainable procurement. This recognition is a positive reflection of Aperam's progress towards realizing its sustainability strategy and also a consequence of Aperam's ResponsibleSteelTM certification. The ResponsibleSteelTM initiative represents a milestone for sustainability in the steel industry, defining the best practices into a framework used by external on-site audits with the aim to give stakeholders confidence in a steel company's commitment to corporate social responsibility. It makes us proud that Aperam was the first stainless steel company that received certification of all its main stainless steel production operations globally. Find out more about the sustainability strategy on Aperam's Sustainability Report "Made For Life", available at aperam.com About Aperam Aperam is a global player in stainless, electrical and specialty steel and recycling, with customers in over 40 countries. The business is organized in four primary reportable segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel, Services & Solutions, Alloys & Specialties and Recycling & Renewables. Aperam has a flat Stainless and Electrical steel capacity of 2.5 million tonnes in Brazil and Europe and is a leader in high value specialty products. In addition to its industrial network, spread over six production facilities in Brazil, Belgium and France, Aperam has a highly integrated distribution, processing and services network and a unique capability to produce low carbon footprint stainless and special steels from biomass, stainless steel scrap and high performance alloys scrap. With Bioenergia and its unique capability to produce charcoal made from its own FSC® -certified forestry and with our Recycling activities (expanded with our acquisition of ELG in 2021), a global leader in collecting, trading, processing and recycling of stainless steel scrap and high performance alloys, Aperam's places sustainability at the heart of its business, helping customers worldwide to excel in the circular economy. Thanks to BioEnergia forestry sequestration, Aperam's Brazilian operations presented a certified net negative GHG balance (scope 1+2) in 2022. In 2022, Aperam had sales of EUR 8,156 million and shipments of 2.31 million tonnes. For further information, please refer to our website at www.aperam.com. Contact Investor Relations / Thorsten Zimmermann: +352 661 570 250; thorsten.zimmermann@aperam.com Company Secretary / Julia Eisenmann +352 661 527 279; julia.eisenmann@aperam.com Corporate Communications / Raquel Faria +352 661 128 989; raquel.faria@aperam.com =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Financial Wire News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

