Das Instrument PQN ES0105229001 PROSEGUR CASH 144A EO-,02 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 09.05.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 10.05.2024The instrument PQN ES0105229001 PROSEGUR CASH 144A EO-,02 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 09.05.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 10.05.2024Das Instrument 7AA LU0569974404 APERAM S.A. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 09.05.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 10.05.2024The instrument 7AA LU0569974404 APERAM S.A. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 09.05.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 10.05.2024Das Instrument 35S GB00B0CGR828 SHANTA GOLD LTD LS-,0001 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 09.05.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 10.05.2024The instrument 35S GB00B0CGR828 SHANTA GOLD LTD LS-,0001 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 09.05.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 10.05.2024Das Instrument WOSB NL0000395903 WOLTERS KLUWER NAM. EO-12 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 09.05.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 10.05.2024The instrument WOSB NL0000395903 WOLTERS KLUWER NAM. EO-12 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 09.05.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 10.05.2024Das Instrument 5BU US98955N1081 ZHIHU INC.SP.ADR/1/2 CL.A EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 09.05.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 10.05.2024The instrument 5BU US98955N1081 ZHIHU INC.SP.ADR/1/2 CL.A EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 09.05.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 10.05.2024Das Instrument E861 AU000000EMH5 EUROPEAN MET.HLDGS CDIS 1 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 09.05.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 10.05.2024The instrument E861 AU000000EMH5 EUROPEAN MET.HLDGS CDIS 1 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 09.05.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 10.05.2024Das Instrument ZX6 CH1216478797 DSM-FIRMENICH AG EO -,01 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 09.05.2024The instrument ZX6 CH1216478797 DSM-FIRMENICH AG EO -,01 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 09.05.2024Das Instrument H4ZG IE00B5W34K94 HSBC MSCI BRAZIL UC. ETF ETF wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 09.05.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 10.05.2024The instrument H4ZG IE00B5W34K94 HSBC MSCI BRAZIL UC. ETF ETF is traded cum capital adjustment on 09.05.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 10.05.2024Das Instrument H4ZW IE00B4TS3815 HSBC MSCI EM L.AM. UC.ETF ETF wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 09.05.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 10.05.2024The instrument H4ZW IE00B4TS3815 HSBC MSCI EM L.AM. UC.ETF ETF is traded cum capital adjustment on 09.05.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 10.05.2024