The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading 14.07.2023Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag 14.07.2023Aktien1 SE0010102095 Bibbinstruments AB2 SE0009190192 Crunchfish AB3 SE0005881489 Dextech Medical AB4 DK0061026119 Freetrailer Group A/S5 SE0007412374 PExA AB6 SE0005504636 Phase Holographic Imaging PHI AB7 SE0006965158 Redsense Medical AB8 SE0016843809 SHT Smart High-Tech AB9 SE0015346424 Spermosens AB10 US86804J2042 SUNWODA Electronic Co. Ltd. GDR11 SE0017486426 Tendo AB12 SE0003553130 WntResearch AB13 DE000A3C35W0 Darwin AG14 CA3613332061 G6 Materials Corp.15 CA4339211035 Hive Digital Technologies Ltd.16 CA4509591018 Iconic Minerals Ltd.17 CA45675G2027 Infinity Stone Ventures Corp.18 CA89465L2030 Treatment.com International Inc.19 CA92838G1090 Visionary Metals Corp.Anleihen1 XS2652069480 DNB Bank ASA2 DE000A30V6X7 Brandenburg, Land3 US45950KDD90 International Finance Corp.4 US6944PM2W69 Pacific Life Global Funding II5 XS2651983178 Inter-American Development Bank6 DE000HLB43D9 Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale7 DE000HLB43C1 Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale8 CH1279261163 Zürich, Stadt