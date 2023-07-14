The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading 14.07.2023
Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag 14.07.2023
Aktien
1 SE0010102095 Bibbinstruments AB
2 SE0009190192 Crunchfish AB
3 SE0005881489 Dextech Medical AB
4 DK0061026119 Freetrailer Group A/S
5 SE0007412374 PExA AB
6 SE0005504636 Phase Holographic Imaging PHI AB
7 SE0006965158 Redsense Medical AB
8 SE0016843809 SHT Smart High-Tech AB
9 SE0015346424 Spermosens AB
10 US86804J2042 SUNWODA Electronic Co. Ltd. GDR
11 SE0017486426 Tendo AB
12 SE0003553130 WntResearch AB
13 DE000A3C35W0 Darwin AG
14 CA3613332061 G6 Materials Corp.
15 CA4339211035 Hive Digital Technologies Ltd.
16 CA4509591018 Iconic Minerals Ltd.
17 CA45675G2027 Infinity Stone Ventures Corp.
18 CA89465L2030 Treatment.com International Inc.
19 CA92838G1090 Visionary Metals Corp.
Anleihen
1 XS2652069480 DNB Bank ASA
2 DE000A30V6X7 Brandenburg, Land
3 US45950KDD90 International Finance Corp.
4 US6944PM2W69 Pacific Life Global Funding II
5 XS2651983178 Inter-American Development Bank
6 DE000HLB43D9 Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale
7 DE000HLB43C1 Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale
8 CH1279261163 Zürich, Stadt
