

GENEVA (dpa-AFX) - Compagnie Financiere Richemont AG (CFRUY.PK), a Swiss luxury-goods holding company, on Monday said its revenue in the first quarter increased 14% at actual exchange rates to 5.322 billion euros from 4.654 billion euros in the comparable period last year.



Strong performance was driven by higher sales across almost all regions and distribution channels and all business areas, the company said in a statement.



Richemont's net cash position as on June 30, 2022 was 6.6 billion euros, higher than 5.4 billion euros a year ago.



