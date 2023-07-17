RONN Motor Group, Inc.: First Nation Canada Hydrogen Group and Ronn Motor Group Join Forces to Introduce Hydrogen Production Hub with Class 4-6 t Clean Hydrogen Truck Pilot Program

SCOTTSDALE, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / July 17, 2023 / RONN, Inc. (OTC PINK:LPHM) a pioneering leader in decarbonization and sustainable technology solutions, a trailblazer in hydrogen fuel solutions is delighted to announce a strategic collaboration with First Nations Canada, Hydrogen Group. Together, these innovative powerhouses are set to embark on a groundbreaking journey to develop a cutting-edge clean hydrogen hub production platform and electric hydrogen logic trucks pilot program systems for commercial, sustainable futures for the First Nation Canada territories. The collaboration between First Nations Canada and Ronn, Inc represents a remarkable fusion of visionary thinking, expertise, and an unwavering commitment to driving environmental sustainability.

"The power of our collaboration with First Nation Hydrogen lies in our shared vision of creating a sustainable future through innovative hydrogen solutions," said Ronn Ford, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer at Ronn, Inc. "Together, we will strive to support the transformation of the First Nation hydrogen energy industry, leaving behind a legacy of clean energy and inspiring change for many generations to come."

"Our collaboration with Ronn, Inc represents a pivotal moment in our First Nations journey to drive decarbonization and create a sustainable future for the hydrogen economy," said a representative and Founder at First Nations Hydrogen "Together, we will implement a clean hydrogen production and electric hydrogen transportation system solutions that could propel commercial, agricultural l, and stationary electric energy into a new era of sustainable technology, for First Nation minimizing their environmental footprint."

The energy and transportation sector emission and environmental impact, is ripe for a revolution. Ronn, with its unwavering focus on decarbonization, recognizes the immense potential for positive change in this sector. By signing a MOU with First Nations Hydrogen, both companies have taken the first bold step towards a collaborative journey that will help expedite First Nations Canada, vision of a green sustainable future for its citizens.

About First Nation Hydrogen

FNH is a next-generation technology company dedicated to decarbonization and sustainability. With a relentless pursuit of innovative solutions, FNH aims to make a positive impact on the planet by creating transformative technologies and enabling businesses to achieve their sustainability goals.

About Ronn Motor Group:

Ronn Motor Group is an automotive company at the forefront of hydrogen fuel cell technology. Recognized for its unique propulsion solutions, Ronn Motor Group is committed to delivering high-performance vehicles and hydrogen production systems that prioritize environmental responsibility and efficiency.

