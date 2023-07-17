Stemtech Corporation: STEMTECH Shatters Records with Surge in New Recruits, Paving the Way for a Thrilling Era of Opportunity in the Booming Global Stem Cell Market

Growth Sparks Excitement as STEMTECH Achieves Record-Breaking Surge in New Independent Business Partners

MIRAMAR, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 17, 2023 / Innovation-driven company STEMTECH proudly announces a groundbreaking achievement that has set our Independent Business Partners (IBPs) abuzz. The month of June 2023 witnessed a surge in new IBPs, surpassing all previous distributor sign-up records in the past year. With the announcement of a new bonus program and an incentive cruise in December, our passionate and driven IBPs within a single month are continuing to set a higher bar. But that's not all - we have also attracted influential leaders who bring with them a wealth of experience, expertise and more of their groups, further solidifying our ranks of highly skilled and dedicated distributors who recognize the power of releasing your own stem cells naturally, the miracle of helping your body to rejuvenate itself and age slower.

The contagious enthusiasm within our IBP community is palpable, propelling us to prioritize the maintenance of ample inventory to fuel our ongoing growth. As part of our visionary strategic plans, we embarked on a series of exhilarating business academy tours across all our markets, strategically paving the way for an aggressive expansion that promises to reshape the industry landscape.

Watch this short video and see why so many people are attracted to the Stemtech Opportunity, as business builders, product consumers as well as investors!

Building upon our triumphant journey, STEMTECH has achieved significant milestones in fortifying our financial standing, igniting excitement among our cherished shareholders. Through tireless negotiations, we orchestrated the successful conversion of over 3 million dollars of convertible debt into straight equity, meticulously streamlining our balance sheet. Additionally, we have demonstrated unwavering diligence in managing our outstanding credit facility of 7 million dollars, ensuring a solid foundation for future growth.

Fulfilling our financial obligations is a top priority for us, and we proudly announce the payment of $232,000 in interest due to Sharing Services (SHRG). Even more impressively, we negotiated the elimination of convertibility terms in the agreement, resulting in the transformation of the loan of $1,400,000 into a straightforward monthly payment of $61,600. The first payment has already been made, underscoring our commitment to financial stability and showcasing our dedication to fostering the success of our shareholders.

Charles S. Arnold says "In light of these groundbreaking achievements, the investment community should be exhilarated by the immense potential for appreciation within the current market conditions. As the CEO and Chairman of STEMTECH, I want to personally assure you of my unwavering dedication to our long-term success. For the past four years, ever since the transformative acquisition and restructuring of Stemtech, I have demonstrated my unwavering commitment by exclusively accepting equity as compensation, refraining from taking a salary or selling any shares. This resolute approach not only speaks volumes about my unshakable confidence in our company's boundless growth potential but also serves as a testament to the immense value I believe our shares possess".

Armed with unwavering determination, STEMTECH stands poised to exceed expectations, embarking on a thrilling journey that promises exceptional returns for our esteemed investors. Join us as we collectively embark on a momentous era of unprecedented opportunity in the thriving global stem cell market.

ABOUT STEMTECH

Stemtech Corporation, a leading stemceutical company with a direct sales distribution model, was founded on April 18, 2018, after acquiring the operations from its predecessor Stemtech International, Inc., which was established in 2005. From 2010 through 2015, Stemtech International, Inc., was recognized four separate times on the Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Companies list. In 2018, Stemtech underwent an extensive executive reorganization, and continued operations under new leadership as Stemtech Corporation. In August 2021, Stemtech became a publicly traded company (OTCQB: STEK) and has expanded business opportunities for its Independent Business Partners, who may earn incomes by sharing Stemtech products. January 2022 saw the introduction of new marketing efforts. In August 2022, Professor Doctor Bankole Johnson joined Dr. Enrique Martinez and Dr. Lizette Leos on the Stemtech Life Sciences Advisory Board. In September 2022, the new Stemtech AdvanceOffice mobile app based on the VERB Technology platform was successfully launched as a powerful communication - recruiting tool for our Field. In October, Life Factor Research became the Research and Development, product formulation - science division of Stemtech to create cutting-edge stemceuticals and other products. On November 1, 2022, Stemtech introduced the new travel/sample size OraStem® Toothpaste. On December 6, Stemtech announced the promotion of Alejandro Carrillo to the role of Vice President Global Sales from his current role as Managing Director Latin Markets. Stemtech introduced the new CellectOne Rapid Renew Stem Cell Peptide Night Cream at their December 2022 International Leadership Event in Cancun, Mexico. January 10, 2023 Stemtech appoints Margie and Mike Mares to Field Advisory Board. Stemtech has Ranked Number 11 in Momentum out of 700+ top Global MLM companies by Business For Home independent MLM publication, January 23, 2023. Stemtech conducted Field Leadership Business Academies in Aguas Calientes, Mexico May 25 - 27, and in Las Vegas, NV on June 1 - 3.

Forward-Looking Statements

This announcement contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include but are not limited to statements identified by words such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "intends," "plans," "targets," "projects" and similar expressions. The statements in this release are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of our company's management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. Numerous factors could cause or contribute to such differences, including, but not limited to, results of clinical trials and/or other studies, the challenges inherent in new product development initiatives, the effect of any competitive products, our ability to license and protect our intellectual property, our ability to raise additional capital in the future that is necessary to maintain our business, changes in government policy and/or regulation, potential litigation by or against us, any governmental review of our products or practices, as well as other risks discussed from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, without limitation, our latest 10-Q Report filed on May 15, 2023. We undertake no duty to update any forward-looking statement, or any information contained in this press release or in other public disclosures at any time. Finally, the investing public is reminded that the only announcements or information about Stemtech Corporation which are condoned by the Company must emanate from the Company itself and bear our name as its Source.

