Stemtech Corporation: Stemtech Surges Ahead: Meeting Global Demand with Innovative Stem Cell Nutraceuticals

NAPLES, FL / ACCESSWIRE / March 7, 2024 / Stemtech (OTCQB:STEK), a leading provider of innovative stem cell-based nutraceuticals, announces its staggering growth in the market, with demand surging. Stemtech's proprietary products, including its trademark Stemceuticals, are revolutionizing the health and wellness industry by harnessing the power of the body's own stem cells. Our company's patents specifically state that our products release your own stem cells naturally throughout your own body with your own DNA. Stem cells released from your own bone marrow naturally provide anti-aging and the repair and renewal of one's own body.

Our products are now starting to be offered for sale in several new African countries (Kenya, Nigeria, Uganda, Democratic Republic of Congo) via a third-party distributor. We have a signed agreement to begin selling products in several European countries, including Germany, The Netherlands and Sweden, through a third-party distributor as well. These markets are in addition to Mexico, Canada Ecuador, Taiwan and The United States of America. The market is realizing the health benefits of our products, creating new demand which will result in higher sales.

Since December 2023, for 3 consecutive months including January and February 2024, Stemtech has product demand in excess of inventory on-hand. This growth has made it necessary for Stemtech to investigate Raw Materials financing opportunities to keep up with our Company's increasing demand for our proven products that have been successfully consumed within the market for over 18 years. These positive results from product users have increased demand.

John W. Meyer, President and COO of Stemtech commented "with all the new published information on stem cells available to the public, the average consumer, once introduced to Stemtech, takes advantage of our products to increase their health and wellness at a reasonable price. Many of these new users of our products become Independent Business Partners (IBPs or distributors) to generate an additional income as well as the health benefits. We want our clients to rest assured we are working on a solution to keep up with the continued increasing demand for our all-natural solution to provide the products that allow your own body to release, circulate and migrate your own stem cells. That is our commitment. We apologize for any delays you might have for the delivery of our Stemtech products".

The market indices show the global stem cell market was valued at $4.6 billion in 2023, growing to over $30 billion by 2030. The entire global nutraceutical industry will top $700 billion by 2030 as well, according to Research and Marketing reports.

ABOUT STEMTECH

Stemtech Corporation, a leading stemceutical company with a direct sales distribution model, was founded on April 18, 2018, after acquiring the operations from its predecessor Stemtech International, Inc., which was established in 2005. From 2010 through 2015, Stemtech International, Inc., was recognized four separate times on the Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Companies list. In 2018, Stemtech underwent an extensive executive reorganization, and continued operations under new leadership as Stemtech Corporation. In August 2021, Stemtech became a publicly traded company (OTCQB: STEK) and has expanded business opportunities for its Independent Business Partners, who may earn incomes by sharing Stemtech products. Stemtech is well positioned as the pioneer in stem cell nutrition, oral and skin care products, to increase sales in the wellness industry.

Forward-Looking Statements

This announcement contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include but are not limited to statements identified by words such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "intends," "plans," "targets," "projects" and similar expressions. The statements in this release are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of our company's management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. Numerous factors could cause or contribute to such differences, including, but not limited to, results of clinical trials and/or other studies, the challenges inherent in new product development initiatives, the effect of any competitive products, our ability to license and protect our intellectual property, our ability to raise additional capital in the future that is necessary to maintain our business, changes in government policy and/or regulation, potential litigation by or against us, any governmental review of our products or practices, as well as other risks discussed from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, without limitation, our latest 10-Q Report filed on December 1, 2023. We undertake no duty to update any forward-looking statement, or any information contained in this press release or in other public disclosures at any time. Finally, the investing public is reminded that the only announcements or information about Stemtech Corporation which are condoned by the Company must emanate from the Company itself and bear our name as its Source.

