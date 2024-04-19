Stemtech Corporation on Track for CEO and Chairman's Goal for Growth and Global Expansion

Industry Recognition: Stemtech Ranked Top 5% in Direct Selling by 'Business for Home'"

Stemtech Corporation, a leader in innovative health and wellness solutions through stem cells technology, is proud to announce that it is on track to achieve the CEO and Chairman's goal of becoming cash flow positive. With a focus on revenue growth in existing countries and expansion into new markets, Stemtech is experiencing success.

Over the past year, Stemtech has seen growth in revenue, driven by a strategic emphasis on recruiting Independent Business Partners (IBPs), customers and expanding product offerings. The company's products are now available for sale in several new African countries, including Kenya, Nigeria, Uganda, and the Democratic Republic of Congo, through a third-party distributor with orders already shipped. . Additionally, Stemtech has secured agreements to introduce its products in several Western European countries, with orders soon to come.

"These developments mark significant milestones for Stemtech as we continue our journey towards global expansion," said Charles S. Arnold, CEO and Chairman of Stemtech. "The demand for our products is surging and our presence in these new markets reflects the growing recognition of the health benefits our Stem Cell solutions offer."

Stemtech's achievements are further underscored by its recognition in the industry. Stemtech has been ranked in the top 5% of approximately 700 companies on "Business for Home" (https://www.businessforhome.org/momentum-ranks/) the leading industry publication, which evaluates companies in the direct selling industry. This recognition highlights Stemtech's position as a key player in the market and reflects the company's commitment to excellence and innovation. We are proud that Stemtech has been recognized frequently in this prestigious publication.

"Stemtech is at a pivotal moment in our growth trajectory," added John W. Meyer President and COO. "Our explosive growth and increasing notoriety are a testament to the quality and effectiveness of our products and our business income-earning opportunity which our products have proffered for nearly 19 years. The key now is to have access to the capital necessary to provide the inventory for our expanding number of IBPs and customers. We are excited about the future and remain dedicated to empowering individuals worldwide to achieve their health, wealth and financial independence goals".

Stemtech Corporation, a leading stemceutical company with a direct sales distribution model, was founded on April 18, 2018, after acquiring the operations from its predecessor Stemtech International, Inc., which was established in 2005. From 2010 through 2015, Stemtech International, Inc., was recognized four separate times on the Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Companies list. In 2018, Stemtech underwent an extensive executive reorganization, and continued operations under new leadership as Stemtech Corporation. In August 2021, Stemtech became a publicly traded company (OTCQB: STEK) and has expanded business opportunities for its Independent Business Partners (IBPs), who may earn incomes by sharing Stemtech products. Stemtech is well positioned as the pioneer in stem cell nutrition, oral and skin care products, to increase sales in the wellness industry.

