Stemtech Corporation Announces Darryl V. Green to Direct Company Rebranding Project

NAPLES, FL / ACCESSWIRE / April 2, 2024 / Stemtech Corporation (OTCQB:STEK), a leading company in the stem cell nutritional sector, is thrilled to announce Mr. Darryl Green will direct our Rebranding Project, marking a significant milestone in the company's journey towards enhancing its digital footprint and strengthening its market presence.

Mr. Green is a veteran specialist in branding and nutraceuticals. He is a valued board member of Stemtech, bringing a wealth of experience and expertise to this important undertaking. With a profound passion for Stemtech and a deep understanding of the industry, Mr. Green has eagerly embraced the task of spearheading the company's rebranding efforts.

Having played a pivotal role in numerous successful ventures, Mr. Green's track record speaks volumes. His previous endeavors include, being President of GNC's Global Franchising Division, building one of the most recognized names in the health and wellness sector. Under his leadership, GNC was propelled to unprecedented levels of growth and market prominence.

"We are excited to work with Darryl Green on the Rebranding of Stemtech," said Charles S. Arnold, Chairman and CEO of Stemtech. "His unparalleled expertise and proven track record make him the ideal individual to direct our rebranding efforts. With Darryl's guidance, we are confident that Stemtech will reach new heights of success."

In his new advisory capacity, Mr. Green will be instrumental in revitalizing Stemtech's digital presence, driving innovation and delivering a refreshed brand identity that resonates with our Independent Business Partners (IBPs) and customers across the stem cell nutrition sector. Mr. Green's reputation and business acumen will also resonate with shareholders and the investor community.

"I am honored to take on this exciting challenge at Stemtech," said Mr. Green. "The opportunity to contribute to the growth and evolution of such a dynamic company is incredibly rewarding. I look forward to leveraging my experience and passion to drive Stemtech's rebranding initiative and propel the company towards even greater success."

The launch of Stemtech's rebranding initiative marks a pivotal moment in the company's history, signaling its commitment to innovation, growth, and excellence in the stem cell sector, expanding health and wellness with all natural, plant-based products.

ABOUT STEMTECH

Stemtech Corporation, a leading stemceutical company with a direct sales distribution model, was founded on April 18, 2018, after acquiring the operations from its predecessor Stemtech International, Inc., which was established in 2005. From 2010 through 2015, Stemtech International, Inc., was recognized four separate times on the Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Companies list. In 2018, Stemtech underwent an extensive executive reorganization, and continued operations under new leadership as Stemtech Corporation. In August 2021, Stemtech became a publicly traded company (OTCQB: STEK) and has expanded business opportunities for its Independent Business Partners, who may earn incomes by sharing Stemtech products. Stemtech is well positioned as the pioneer in stem cell nutrition, oral and skin care products, to increase sales in the wellness industry.

Forward-Looking Statements

This announcement contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include but are not limited to statements identified by words such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "intends," "plans," "targets," "projects" and similar expressions. The statements in this release are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of our company's management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. Numerous factors could cause or contribute to such differences, including, but not limited to, results of clinical trials and/or other studies, the challenges inherent in new product development initiatives, the effect of any competitive products, our ability to license and protect our intellectual property, our ability to raise additional capital in the future that is necessary to maintain our business, changes in government policy and/or regulation, potential litigation by or against us, any governmental review of our products or practices, as well as other risks discussed from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, without limitation, our latest 10-Q Report filed on December 1, 2023. We undertake no duty to update any forward-looking statement, or any information contained in this press release or in other public disclosures at any time. Finally, the investing public is reminded that the only announcements or information about Stemtech Corporation which are condoned by the Company must emanate from the Company itself and bear our name as its Source.

