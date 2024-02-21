Stemtech Corporation: Exclusive Events in Doral Florida and Guadalajara Mexico to Showcase Stemtech Revolutionary Stem Cell Nutritional Products

Unlocking Prosperity: Business Opportunities Await! All Entrepreneurs Invited to Seize the Moment

NAPLES, FL / ACCESSWIRE / February 21, 2024 / (OTCQB:STEK)

Stemtech Corporation, the pioneering leader in stem cell nutrition for nearly 20 years, is thrilled to invite individuals to two exclusive events, designed to explore the remarkable benefits of stem cell nutrition and the unparalleled business opportunities it presents. These events promise valuable insights into the transformative potential of stem cell nutrition technology.

Stemtech's patented, all-natural, plant-based products assist your body's own stem cells as a daily supplement, supporting anti-aging and all the benefits that stem cells provide without surgery or invasive procedures. Learn how these products can improve your health and wellness. Learn about Stemtech's income earning opportunity.

Doral, Florida Event: Hosted by Luigi Gonzalez, Stemtech's Triple Diamond Independent Business Partner (IBP) and Field Advisory Board (FAB) Member

Date: Monday, February 26, 2024

Time: 7:00 PM

Venue: Wingate Hotel, Doral, Florida

Reservations: 305-280-0333

Guadalajara Event:

Date: Saturday, February 24, 2024

Time: 10:00 AM

Venue: Hotel City Express, Guadalajara, Mexico

Reservations: 33 3623 1950

At both events, attendees will have the opportunity to delve into the cutting-edge world of stem cell nutrition, learning about the miracle of stem cells and the myriad benefits for health and well-being. Stemtech's expert team will elucidate the science behind stem cell technology, shedding light on its potential to revolutionize the field of nutrition and overall health and wellness.

Moreover, Stemtech recognizes the importance of fostering entrepreneurship and offers attendees a comprehensive understanding of the lucrative business opportunities within the stem cell sector. Whether participants are seeking to enhance their health or explore avenues for financial growth, or both, these events are poised to provide invaluable insights and resources.

These events are open to all individuals interested in learning more about stem cell nutrition and the dynamic opportunities it presents. Admission is free, making this an accessible opportunity for anyone eager to explore the future of health and entrepreneurship.

Stem Cell Market Growth Projections:

Recent projections from "Grand View Research" indicate that the global stem cells market is on an upward trajectory. In 2022, the market was estimated to be valued at USD $13.3 billion, and by 2023, it had reached USD $14.8 billion. Furthermore, the market is expected to experience a compound annual growth rate of 9.74% from 2023 to 2030, with anticipated revenues reaching USD $31.56 billion by 2030.

Stemtech's events serve as a timely platform to understand and capitalize on this burgeoning market, offering attendees a unique opportunity to stay ahead in this rapidly evolving industry.

ABOUT STEMTECH

Stemtech Corporation, a leading stemceutical company with a direct sales distribution model, was founded on April 18, 2018, after acquiring the operations from its predecessor Stemtech International, Inc., which was established in 2005. From 2010 through 2015, Stemtech International, Inc., was recognized four separate times on the Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Companies list. In 2018, Stemtech underwent an extensive executive reorganization, and continued operations under new leadership as Stemtech Corporation. In August 2021, Stemtech became a publicly traded company (OTCQB:STEK) and has expanded business opportunities for its Independent Business Partners, who may earn incomes by sharing Stemtech products. Stemtech is well positioned as the pioneer in stem cell nutrition, oral and skin care products, to increase sales in the wellness industry.

Forward-Looking Statements

This announcement contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include but are not limited to statements identified by words such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "intends," "plans," "targets," "projects" and similar expressions. The statements in this release are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of our company's management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. Numerous factors could cause or contribute to such differences, including, but not limited to, results of clinical trials and/or other studies, the challenges inherent in new product development initiatives, the effect of any competitive products, our ability to license and protect our intellectual property, our ability to raise additional capital in the future that is necessary to maintain our business, changes in government policy and/or regulation, potential litigation by or against us, any governmental review of our products or practices, as well as other risks discussed from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, without limitation, our latest 10-Q Report filed on December 1, 2023. We undertake no duty to update any forward-looking statement, or any information contained in this press release or in other public disclosures at any time. Finally, the investing public is reminded that the only announcements or information about Stemtech Corporation which are condoned by the Company must emanate from the Company itself and bear our name as its Source.

Investor Relations:

Gabriel Rodriguez

Email: erelationsgroup@gmail.com

Phone: +1 623-261-9046

Stemtech Corporation

Phone: +1 954-715-6000 ext 1040

Email: invrel@stemtech.com

www.Stemtech.com

SOURCE: Stemtech Corporation

View the original press release on accesswire.com