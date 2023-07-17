Anzeige
Celebrating 15 Years of Alkermes in Action

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / July 17, 2023 / This year, we're celebrating 15 years of "Alkermes in Action," our employee-led volunteer program that supports local non-profit organizations through hands-on activities. This month, more than 200 Waltham-based employees participated in our Alkermes in Action day of service to support people and organizations in and around Greater Boston.

Employees took time out of the office to roll up their sleeves and volunteer with many community organizations including Revision Urban Farm, The Wish Project, The Trustees of Reservations, Boston Living Center, Greater Boston PFLAG, Pine Street Inn, Rosie's Place and long-time Alkermes in Action partners The Dimock Center, Community Servings, Casa Myrna and the Massachusetts Coalition for the Homeless. Whether preparing and providing meals to people living with chronic illness and experiencing nutrition insecurity, assembling care packages for unhoused individuals, maintaining and preserving public recreation spaces, or assembling beds for children who are without a bed of their own, each of our partner organizations are driven by a mission that addresses critical and urgent unmet needs facing our communities.

Since its creation in 2009, more than 5,000 Alkermes volunteers have dedicated their time to 50+ local community groups, establishing long-term relationships between Alkermes and organizations that share our goal of improving the lives of people in need.

Thank you to all of our TeamAlkermes colleagues and partner organizations for participating this month. We appreciate you helping us give back and hopefully make meaningful contributions to our local communities.

Alkermes, Monday, July 17, 2023, Press release picture

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Alkermes on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Alkermes
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/alkermes
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Alkermes

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/768336/Celebrating-15-Years-of-Alkermes-in-Action

