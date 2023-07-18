Peer To Peer Network Announces Commencement of Internal Beta Testing for Cutting-Edge Mobile Application MOBICARD 1.5

CAMBRIDGE, MA / ACCESSWIRE / July 18, 2023 / Peer To Peer Network (OTC:PTOP), a leading innovator in the tech industry, is thrilled to announce the launch of beta testing for its highly anticipated mobile application MOBICAR1.5. This milestone represents a significant step forward in our commitment to revolutionizing the way people engage with networking.

The internal-beta testing phase is an integral part of our development process, allowing us to gather valuable user feedback and make necessary improvements before the official release. By offering a select group of users the opportunity to explore our new apps, we aim to refine the user experience and ensure the delivery of an exceptional product. The PTOP internal beta test team will be using a mix of Android & Apple iPhones using the TestFlight development app. The team will run through a long list of specific functionality to make sure it feels right, it looks right, and if bug-fixes need to be made for the end-user prior to the larger Beta Test.

Designed to enhance productivity, connectivity, and networking capabilities, our mobile applications leverage cutting-edge technologies to provide a seamless and intuitive experience. With features crafted to meet the evolving needs of our users, we are confident that these apps will set new industry standards.

The internal beta testing phase will last two weeks, and then we will open the Beta testing to a much wider group of individuals that want to sign up to be a beta tester. If you want to be a beta tester send an email to info@freemobicard.com Use subject line "Beta Tester" Include your full name location (State) and type of phone you have (must be the specific model of phone). The wider test group will be compiled over the next two weeks. If you are chosen you will receive instructions two weeks from today.

During the beta testing period, participants will have the exclusive opportunity to experience the apps innovative functionalities, explore their diverse range of features, and provide valuable insights. User feedback will be instrumental in identifying areas for improvement and refining the overall performance, ensuring a robust and user-centric product upon its official release.

"We are excited to introduce our beta testers to our new mobile application MOBICARD1.5," said Joshua Sodaitis, Chairman & CEO at PTOP. "Their feedback and experiences will play a crucial role in shaping the final product and ensuring that it exceeds user expectations. We are confident that this beta testing phase will bring us closer to delivering a truly exceptional mobile app experience. I learned a valuable lesson from the debacle of Think Latitude's performance, that lesson is to beta test internally vigorously before opening it to the wider audience for testing. Also to make sure the wider test has all the feedback completely solved prior to launching the apps in the app stores, this way we get it right, right out of the gate."

To ensure a successful beta testing phase, PTOP has assembled a dedicated team of internal testers with a variety of unique backgrounds. This team will work closely with beta testers, promptly addressing their inquiries, and incorporating their suggestions to refine the applications further.

Beta testing will commence on 7-18-2023 and continue for approximately two weeks. Interested individuals can apply to become beta testers by visiting our website www.ptopnetwork.com or more directly by sending an email to info@freemobicard.com with their full name, state of location, and type of device (phone/model) that they have. Participants will be selected based on various criteria, including their device compatibility and willingness to provide detailed feedback.

Peer To Peer Network is confident that the beta testing phase will bring us closer to achieving our vision of creating remarkable applications that empower and inspire users.

For media inquiries or additional information, please contact: info@freemobicard.com For media inquiries or additional information, please contact:

Our team of passionate professionals aims to create transformative products that are committed to delivering groundbreaking products that enhance the lives of its customers. With a focus on quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction, Peer To Peer Network has established itself as a trusted brand within the digital business card community.

"We are getting really close to a launch of MOBICARD1.5, and I have a great feeling about these apps being the product we have all been longing for. Once these launch its off to the races, I am super excited for the road ahead. This is the opportunity of a lifetime in my opinion. Getting involved with a patented proprietary solution to the digital business card industry, prior to the launch of their next generation apps is a no-brainer to me. This is a huge milestone, one that those of us involved will look back on with pride. I suggest you get involved, if you are a shareholder the beta test is an awesome opportunity to have your input about the app directly heard, and potentially make a big impact on the actual applications functionality, look and feel for when it launches. If you are r not a shareholder my question is WHY NOT? What are you waiting for," concluded Joshua Sodaitis.

Contact Info:

Joshua Sodaitis, Chairman & CEO MobiCard, Inc.

45 Prospect Street Cambridge, MA 02139

Investor Relations Phone#: 1-617-481-1971

Email: info@freemobicard.com

Investor website: www.ptopnetwork.com

Safe Harbor Statement:

This release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The Company invokes the protections of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements regarding our expected future financial position, results of operations, cash flows, financing plans, business strategies, products and services, competitive positions, growth opportunities, plans and objectives of management for future operations, as well as statements that include words such as "anticipate," "if," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "could," "should," "will," and other similar expressions are forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control, which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from anticipated results, performance, or achievements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include those set forth in our filings at www.sec.gov. The company is no longer a fully reporting SEC filing company. We are under no obligation to (and expressly disclaim any such obligation to) update or alter our forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

SOURCE: Peer to Peer Network

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/768628/Peer-To-Peer-Network-Announces-Commencement-of-Internal-Beta-Testing-for-Cutting-Edge-Mobile-Application-MOBICARDTM-15