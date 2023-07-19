Alkermes Celebrates Pride Month

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / July 19, 2023 / Alkermes

Colleagues at our Athlone (IRE) facility raise the Progress Pride flag

Each June, Pride celebrations around the world recognize the history, contributions and importance of the LGBTQ+ community while creating space to advocate for a future defined by complete equality and inclusion.

Our Pride@Work Employee Resource Group (ERG) provides a dedicated space for supporting Alkermes LGBTQ+ community members and allies. Started in 2020 and now 200+ employees strong, Pride@Work works to create a safe and welcoming environment where all our employees can be their true selves. The group helps to set goals, establish and execute strategic initiatives, measure our progress and promote a culture of understanding and inclusion throughout our business. They also help the organization respond to important external social and cultural issues and events, like Pride Month.

In recognition of this month-long celebration, Pride@Work sponsored activities across our sites in the U.S. and Ireland:

Our Waltham team marched in the Boston Pride for the People Parade and hosted a happy hour open to all employees wanting to celebrate.

In Ireland, we held a gender diversity webinar focused on ways to support LGBTQ+ youth and combat unconscious bias, microaggressions, stereotypes and the shame compass.

Employees from Wilmington gathered to march in Cincinnati's 50 th annual Pride Parade.

annual Pride Parade. We hosted a company-wide webinar with Pride in our Workplace, which focused on the experiences of the LGBTQ+ community and provided practical advice for how to be an ally.

Pride@Work members also raised the LGBTQ+ pride flag at each of our sites.

We look forward to more events through the remainder of the year, led by all our ERGs. Pride@Work is one part of our broader Diversity, Inclusion and Belonging (DIB) initiative, which spans our entire organization as we strive to further embed diversity throughout our operations. For more information about our ERGs and our commitment to DIB, please visit the page below.

