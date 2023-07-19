Anzeige
Mittwoch, 19.07.2023
Sondermeldung 19.7.2023: %%% Ad-hoc! Gelegenheit nicht verpassen
WKN: 855681 | ISIN: US4581401001 | Ticker-Symbol: INL
19.07.2023
Schneider Electric Partners With Intel and Applied Materials To Help Decarbonize the Semiconductor Value Chain With New Catalyze Program

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / July 19, 2023 / Applied Materials:

Originially published on PR Newswire

Schneider Electric, the leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, today launched Catalyze, a new partnership program aimed at accelerating access to renewable energy across the global semiconductor value chain.

Unveiled during SEMICON West 2023, Catalyze is a first-of-its kind program of collaboration among key semiconductor and technology industry leaders to address the supply chain emissions within their industry. The program joins other Schneider Electric supply chain partnership initiatives that seek to leverage the power of supply chain cohorts, including the Energize program for the pharmaceutical industry, and Walmart's Gigaton PPA program.

Intel, one of the world's leading semiconductor design and manufacturing companies, and Applied Materials, Inc., the world's largest semiconductor and display equipment company are the inaugural corporate sponsors of the Catalyze program. Together with Schneider Electric, the companies will encourage suppliers from throughout the semiconductor industry ecosystem to join the Catalyze program and help accelerate the value chain's transition to renewable energy and a low carbon future.

Continue reading here.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Applied Materials on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Applied Materials
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/applied-materials
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Applied Materials

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/769198/Schneider-Electric-Partners-With-Intel-and-Applied-Materials-To-Help-Decarbonize-the-Semiconductor-Value-Chain-With-New-Catalyze-Program

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
